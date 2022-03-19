Debbie Gibson's celebratory bikini photo came with an important message

Debbie Gibson delivered a photo and message for her birthday in 2021 that is still resonating with fans.

The American singer posted a bikini selfie to celebrate another turn around the sun and the words which accompanied the snapshot were truly inspiring.

In the image, Debbie - who is about to embark on a U.S tour - was taking a shower and wearing a two-piece swimsuit.

She wrote: "On this, the night of my Birthday, and a life moment that is like a rebirth, this felt like the perfect expression of my journey to this magical moment.

Debbie shared the photo alongside a lengthy and emotional message

"When I was at my lowest points in the last decade, literally laying face down on the cold bathroom floor in physical and emotional pain, inside I was still looking up and trusting that someway, somehow I was going to find myself as you see me in this picture."

The star - who has lived with Lyme disease since 2013 which has caused chronic pain, fatigue and stress - continued: "Looking up to the skies with stars showering down on me and bathed in a light that would help me project to all of you strength and joy and music and empowerment and the knowledge that the visions you hold for yourself and the voices in your own head are far more powerful than anything external threatening to take you down.

"Once you announce to the universe that you are open to receive, it may take a moment, a year, or a decade, but you will eventually reclaim your freedom that’s there inside you… right inside you."

Debbie is forever youthful

Debbie then concluded: "So, put it out there. Start today. You are worthy of living your best life. Happy rebirth day... hands to the sky and let the stars shower their light upon you."

Her fans rushed to send their well-wishes and to thank her for being so inspiring and open.

One wrote: "Beautiful inside and out. You have been inspiring me since my childhood with the way you aren't afraid to do what's right," as another added: "Powerful message. Beautiful Picture… Namaste."

