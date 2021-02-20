Halle Berry showcases athletic bikini body in incredible new snap The X-Men star is looking unbelievable

Actress Halle Berry has shocked fans with her unbelievably athletic bikini body in a new fitness snap.

The Die Another Day star posted the snap as she promoted her rē•spin brand's first all-access at-home workout program, YOURFIT.

The actress looked breath-taking as she stood in the tan bikini with a pink-lined booty band encapsulating her legs.

In the picture, she stood next to her own personal trainer, Peter Lee Thomas, who was rocking some swim shorts and his own black-lined booty band.

Watch: Halle Berry is wows in swimsuit to celebrate birthday

"This is a project that is near & dear to my heart and has been months in the making," the star explained. "We really wanted to take something that takes #FitnessFriday to a whole new level."

"#respinyourfit is our signature training program that delivers engaging, energetic workouts you can do virtually anywhere!"

Halle was promoting the launch of her at-home workouts with her fitness brand

The actress finished the post, by saying: "I'm so excited for you all to join us on your fitness journey."

Fans were blown away by the snap, with many posting the fire emoji in the comments section. Many were complimentary of her athletic appearance, with one saying: "Hard work pays off! It's what separates the great from the rest. Good work!"

"Halle, you are GOALS to say the least!" another remarked.

The star frequently works with personal trainer Peter Lee Thomas

Another was amazed with how youthful the 54-year-old actress looked, saying: "She's 20 something, right?"

While one person praised the actress for the fitness brand, posting: "I've been following #fitnessfriday for a couple years now! It has helped me so much! I'm so excited for @respin."

The X-Men actress recently caused an online stir when she shared a quote saying: "Women don't owe you [expletive]."

Trolls hit out at her, with one cruelly writing: "Says the woman who can't keep a man." But Halle hit back, responding: "Who says I wanna keep the wrong man? cuz….. I don't."

Halle and former partner Gabriel Aubrey share a child together

The actress also spoke out about paying child support, explaining: "I understand some parents (man or woman) may need help, but I feel in these modern times both men and women have the responsibility to financially take care of their children and work hard and make every effort to do so."

She continued: The way many laws were set up, people are allowed to USE the children in order to be awarded money to live a lifestyle that not only did they not earn, but that is way above and beyond the child's reasonable needs and that is 'THE WRONG' and where I see the abuse.

"The laws are outdated and no longer reflect the modern world. This is just my opinion, I clearly don't own the truth. I can say I'm living it every day and I can tell you it's hard."

