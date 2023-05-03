Carol Vorderman's fans react as she showcases unbelievable flexibility in skintight workout outfit

This Morning star Carol always looks glamorous, whatever the occasion

Carol Vorderman wowed her many followers on Instagram on Wednesday, as she proved how fit and flexible she is with a new series of photos. It was the first picture that caught many of her fans' attention, though – and we can't say we blame them!

Giving her hamstring an excellent stretch, Carol lay on a gym mat with her left leg perpendicular to the ground. The stunning 62-year-old wore an all-black skintight workout outfit with lime green trainers and kept her long blonde locks flowing loose.

Other pictures showed the star lifting weights and standing and stretching triumphantly. The former Countdown co-host captioned them: "I love a gym workout with @meldeane12… BOOOM! Outfit: @stronger."

Her fans rushed to compliment her and share how awestruck they were by her flexibility, with one writing: "Wish I was that flexible Carol". Others added: "Yes, Carol, slay," and: "Looking amazing xx," while a fourth commented: "Impossible".

Carol always looks fabulous, whether dressed for a workout or a day out and a few days ago, she stunned in a figure-flattering leather look.

Flooring her fans, the maths whiz posed for an Instagram post as she rocked a tight-fitting brown leather skirt, which she paired with a long-sleeved, olive-hued top featuring a cross-over neckline and nude boots.

The mum-of-two penned in the caption: "We've had a fun week over on @perfect10carol. Simply head to wherever you get your podcasts (or to the link in my bio) to get the 5 episodes from this week.

"Trust me, there's no better way to start your weekend and as always, let me know what scores you get in the comments below xx," she added before sharing details about her outfit: "Top: @karen_millen. Skirt: @fashionnova. Boots @egoofficial."

Carol's followers were quick to praise the glamorous look in the comments section, including This Morning's Josie Gibson, who wrote: "Smoking!"

