Jane McDonald's candid comments after sharing stunning swimwear images revealed

Jane McDonald is a national treasure, and her fans love getting a glimpse behind-the-scenes of her popular travel programmes.

Earlier this week, the star shared a swimwear shot that showed her looking confident and relaxed in a pretty blue one-piece with a subtle white print, her brunette locks pulled back from her smiling face.

Another photo shared by Jane showed her strolling on the beach, wearing a multi-coloured cover-up and sunglasses.

WATCH: Jane McDonald almost at a loss for words as she delivers exciting update

Explaining the reason for the snaps, the former Loose Women panellist teased her latest programme, writing: "'The Seychelles with Jane McDonald' - Join me as I visit the beautiful beaches of Mahe, go snorkelling with conservationists and take a trip to the amazing market in the capital, Victoria…"

© Twitter The 60-year-old glowed in her recent swimsuit photo

The singer and presenter is happy to pose in her swimsuit, even though she's faced criticism for doing so in the past, as she revealed in an interview last year. In a chat with James Martin on his Saturday morning cooking show, Jane spoke candidly about body image and making the most of her life and travels.

Jane during an appearance on Loose Women

The glamorous 60-year-old said: "I'm not bothered what I look like in a swimming costume any more, I don't care. I get my costume on, I jump in places and I have a good time. I just really like to get involved with what's going on."

© Getty The star is a firm fan favourite

Jane overhauled her health and fitness routine a few years ago, dropping two dress sizes in the process. The change came about when ITV asked her to appear on reality show Sugar-Free Farm, where her eating habits came into focus, and ultimately changed.

Speaking to The Mirror in 2016, Jane discussed the experience and its effects. Reflecting on her typical diet before taking part in the programme, she said: "I worked long hours and would grab whatever I could on tour, or I'd just eat microwave meals.

© Getty Jane is feeling body confident

"What made me so angry was when I found out just how much added sugar there is in pre-prepared food. It’s literally in everything. I'd been consuming it for years, without even knowing it."

Jane is happy to pose in her swimwear

After taking part in the show, which saw Jane and other celebrities including The Chase's Mark Labbett and actress Jennifer Ellison detox from sugar and learn to cook healthy recipes, the star dropped from a size 12/14 to an 8.

© Instagram The presenter shot to fame in The Cruise

Jane revealed: "We had to cut out alcohol, cakes, biscuits, convenience food… everything. The hardest thing for me was missing red wine. Oh, I love my wine! But now I've completely cut down on it, and only have a glass once a week. That's a HUGE deal for me!"

© Instagram Jane overhauled her diet a few years ago

The Yorkshire native's career has taken off ever since she shot to fame with The Cruise in the 1990s and in 2018, she won a BAFTA award for her TV show Cruising with Jane McDonald.

© Getty Jane posing proudly with her BAFTA award

A visibly shaking Jane made her way to the podium, where she gave a typically self-deprecating speech. The star said: "Oh flipping heck! That is so not… I just… no! I've even had this [speech] written for me because I thought, 'There's no way we're winning that!'"

