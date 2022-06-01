Exclusive: Debbie Gibson shares beauty and body secrets ahead of new tour The pop star opened up in a chat with HELLO!

Debbie Gibson is about to embark on an exciting new career venture as she kickstarts a month-long The Body Remembers tour in America and she's looking and feeling better than ever.

Speaking to HELLO! from her home in Las Vegas, Debbie, 51, revealed the remarkably down-to-earth secrets to her incredibly youthful appearance and chatted about exercise, diet and even plastic surgery.

MORE: Debbie Gibson wows in leather mini skirt ahead of new tour

"Here's what's so funny," she said. "I would love to tell you that I have all this willpower with food. But on the contrary. I love pizza and donuts"

Loading the player...

WATCH: Debbie Gibson chats to HELLO! from her Las Vegas home

However, Debbie has navigated a series of health concerns over the years, from Lymes disease to debilitating gut issues, meaning she has to be very mindful in her approach to food.

"I promote Dr. Kelly Anne's bone broth because I have legitimately loved bone broth my whole life. I need to find ways of not bombarding my system," and this means that she doesn't overindulge.

MORE: Debbie Gibson's bikini photo hailed as inspirational

RELATED: Yolanda Foster opens up about her debilitating battle with Lyme disease

The singer previously lost a serious amount of weight due to Lymes but is now in a much healthier place.

Debbie's new US tour promises to be amazing

"Nutrition is so important to how you look and I don't mean weight," she admits. "It's about being clear. I don't eat giant plates of food because my body can't handle it. I end up with fatigue or pain or other unpleasant symptoms."

In order to put on an energetic performance during her tour, Debbie knows she needs to be in shape too, but her mindset surrounding exercise has changed over the years too.

SEE: Inside Celine Dion's $1.2million Las Vegas mansion where she's recovering from health problems

"I used to over excerise," she confessed. "I would wake up and run the stadium steps in LA and then I'd go swimming and then something else.

Debbie opened up about her body in the interview with HELLO!

"I was addicted to having the look where I looked drawn and had to have this big sweat on. But what I didn't realize then was that it was my adrenals screaming 'May-day'."

Debbie continued: "On stage, I'll push my limits. But I don't overdo exercise otherwise. I have a Peloton to use when I want to. But I do 10 or 15 mins of low impact work. Then I walk my dog, jog, or do things which feel like they flow and fit into my life."

Debbie says she stays active but doesn't overdo exercise

When asked how she maintains such a glowing complexion too, Debbie joked that it was just "good lighting," and "great genes". It's clear, though, that she really takes care of herself and has no place for plastic surgery.

"I don't do anything to my face," she said, of fillers or Botox. "Today I took 15 mins to do my makeup. Then I pop a hat on and some little extensions and there we have it.

"I don't subscribe to the aging perception either. I think that girls or women should feel as cute as they want.

"Who says you can't wear what you want after 30 or 40? Where are these rules coming from? I look to Cher and Tina Turner who have been doing 'them' their entire lives.

"There are certain things that come with age that are empowering. You don't have to prove things all the time and you shouldn't be made to feel like you do."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.