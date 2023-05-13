Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively's kids get amazing surprise from Taylor Swift - watch

Taylor Swift gave an amazing shout out to Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively's kids James and Inez on Friday,' when they made an appearance at her Eras Tour in Philadelphia.

As she sang the ten-minute version of 'All Too Well', Taylor was caught on camera looking for the family who were sitting in the VIP tent. As she made eye contact, she could be seen saying: "Hi James, hi Nezzy."

The three-hour long show features over 45 songs spanning all ten albums from Taylor's 17-year career, and sees the 33-year-old celebrate her eras with show-stopping outfit changes.

She kicked off the tour in March in Glendale, Arizona, and it was a triumphant return for the Grammy-winning singer, who found herself at the center of a storm in November when Ticketmaster failed to be able to manage the demand for tickets; the Eras Tour has since become a record breaking tour, as two million tickets were sold on November 15, the most tickets ever sold for an artist in a single day.

Blake and their children are very supportive of Ryan and his role with Wrexham AFC

Blake and Taylor became friends almost a decade ago. The actress and her actor husband are doting parents to four children, eight-year-old daughter James, six-year-old Inez, three-year-old Betty, and a newborn baby born in the last few months.

The couple are yet to reveal the name and gender of their fourth child, but are likely to do it in a subtle way when they are ready. The family have kept their children out of the public eye, although James recently made a rare appearance with her father as they watched his team Wrexham AFC play against Sheffield United.

Taylor is on tour in the US

The eight-year-old is already so grown up, and seems to take after her mom, with wispy, blonde locks just like the Gossip Girl actress. Photos of the father-daughter duo arriving at the game see them adorably holding hands as they walked down the red stadium seats.

But when she was just two-years-old, the little girl made her musical debut when she appeared on Taylor Swift's 2017 album Reputation; Taylor and Blake has been friends since 2015.

Taylor is very close with the family

On track eight, 'Gorgeous,' the song opens with the little girl speaking the word "gorgeous". In the album booklet for Reputation, a credit reads: "Baby intro voice by James Reynolds."

But her younger siblings shouldn't be too jealous, as they all were namechecked in the singer's 2020 album Folklore on the tracks 'Betty' and 'August'; the song 'Cardigan' is the third in the trilogy about the characters, although no names are mentioned.

They met in 2015

Taylor also thanked the little ones as she accepted her Grammy for the album in 2021. She said: "I want to thank James, Inez and Betty and their parents who are the second and third people who I play every new song that I write."

Swifties around the globe are also convinced that Taylor may have confirmed the name of Blake and Ryan's fourth child, whose date of birth remains unclear.

Taylor's fans wondered if she had revealed Blake's fourth baby's name

Daisy May is a name mentioned in Taylor's song 'You're On Your Own Kid,' from her recent album Midnights which was released in November 2022.

The lyrics read: "I see the great escape, so long, Daisy May," and there has been no obvious connection between the name and any other character.