Cher’s ‘unreal’ appearance sparks huge reaction as she celebrates turning 77

If I Could Turn Back Time! Cher's timeless appearance has always captured the hearts and minds of her biggest fans and this weekend especially as the singer reached a major milestone. The American superstar turned 77 on Saturday and while she didn’t share any posts on her own Instagram, many rushed to share their birthday wishes across social media.

© Getty Cher turned 77 this weekend

© Getty Many people rushed to share their birthday wishes for the singer

Among them, fellow American singer Sarah Hudson, who has been hugely influenced by Cher, marked the special occasion with a sweet message to her icon and the most unbelievable photograph from her childhood. She wrote: "Happy birthday to THEE icon mother @cher. What an influence you have been for me my entire existence on this planet….thank you and I love you!"

CUTE: Goldie Hawn's lookalike granddaughter is so grown up in rare family photo

REVEAL: Daniel Craig's model daughter's photoshoot might be her most daring to date

With her kind words, she shared a throwback picture of herself when she was a child alongside the singing superstar Cher. In the snap, the If I Could Turn Back Time singer looked incredibly youthful with her jet black hair and healthy glow in her cheeks - prompting compliments from many of Sarah's followers. "This picture is unreal," singer MNEK wrote beneath the post. Others were quick to share their compliments, calling them "two queens" and "icons".

© Getty Cher admits she hates ageing

© Getty The singer doesn't see herself as an icon yet

In 2020, Cher got very candid when she admitted she hates ageing - just like the rest of us! "I hate it," she told The Guardian. "What, I'm going to say I like it? No, I don’t. Any woman who is honest will say it's not as much fun. When I was working on the road we used to work two shows a night and then go out dancing all night long… It’s like we've got to rest because you've got another night. Also, I don't like going out now because everybody’s got a camera and it’s not safe. People rush you, and you don’t know if they're going to kill you or take your picture. Either way, I don’t like it."

© Getty Cher looks gorgeous in this throwback

And last year, Cher admitted she doesn't feel she's old enough to be an icon just yet. "In my mind, an icon has always got to be old to be that iconic. I can’t think I'm old yet," she told Allure magazine. "It's fun. But I don’t take it seriously because… does it mean you’ve just lasted longer than everybody else?" Speaking from the heart, Cher revealed Tina Turner, 83, and her own mom are her personal icons. She added: "My mom gets up and she puts her lipstick on and does her hair… My mom is beautiful and even now she’s got this amazing skin… My mom’s an icon to me and nobody else knows it but I know it."

All eyes are on Cher when she hits the red carpet

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Keep up with the latest celebrity stories Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter and get them delivered straight to your inbox.