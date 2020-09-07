Jennifer Lawrence twinned with Kate Middleton in the same dress and we love it

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

When royal style and celebrities collide! We certainly miss Jennifer Lawrence on the red carpet so we were so excited to spot her out and about in NYC looking as stylish as ever – and twinning with the Duchess of Cambridge! The Silver Linings Playbook star stepped out with husband Cooke Maroney wearing the same green HVN tennis player print dress as Kate Middleton, but the film star's dress had a Hollywood twist.

RELATED: Want to twin with Kate Middleton? Check out these ditsy floral dresses she'd love

Jennifer Lawrence donned the green tennis print that Duchess Kate wore in July, but in a minidress version

For a video call to introduce Andy Murray to primary school children after Wimbledon was cancelled in July, Duchess Kate wore the ‘Maria’ shirt dress version of the fun, sporty print, opting for a demure midi-length look with button front and ladylike collar.

WATCH: Duchess Kate wears a quirky tennis print dress to chat with Andy Murray

Loading the player...

Duchess Kate chose the shirt dress interpretation for her July video call

HVN ‘Maria’ dress, £665/$775, Net-a-Porter

Jennifer, who is the face of Dior, slipped into the ‘Nora’ bias cut silk mini dress in the same colour and tennis motif, teaming the look with a chain handle 'Lunch bag' by the Row and two Christian Dior accessories – Dior cat-eye sunglasses and Dior travel sneakers, in white.

Jennifer wore the minidress version of the HVN look

HVN ‘Nora’ dress in green tennis print, £372/$395, Moda Operandi

Her sweet frock is much shorter than Kate’s look, and has spaghetti straps instead of sleeves. You can also get Jen’s dress in a cool orange version with a swimming print, or we've also found dresses with similar fun, quirky designs at Boden.

'Clare' dress, Was £85/$130 NOW £42.50/$65, Boden

SHOP NOW

'Olivia' Cheetah print dress, Was £90/$130 NOW £36/$51.99, Boden

SHOP NOW

Wearing a face mask along with her look, Jennifer had been keeping a low profile since well before the pandemic lockdown. In January it was reported that she lowered the selling price of her £11.9million New York City apartment on the market as she focuses on life as a newlywed with husband Cooke, who she married in October 2019.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.