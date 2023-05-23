What to know about Jennifer Lawrence's very private husband Cooke Maroney and her rarely-seen son Cy

The Hunger Games star has been married to the art dealer since 2019 and welcomed their son in 2022

Jennifer Lawrence had all eyes on her during her appearance at the Cannes Film Festival over the weekend, where she looked oh-so-glamorous in a perfectly crafted old-Hollywood look, a custom red gown by Dior.

Her appearance at the star-studded South of France event – which has seen the likes of Lily Rose Depp, Dua Lipa and new beau Romain Gavras, Natalie Portman, Gigi Hadid, and more– comes at a time when the high-profile Oscar-winning actress has been inching her way back into the spotlight. She starred in last year's Oscar-nominated indie Causeway, and is at Cannes to promote the documentary Bread and Roses, on which she served as producer.

Despite spending years on the top of the Hollywood food chain since her breakthrough role as Katniss Everdeen on 2012's Hunger Games – she was the highest paid actress in 2015 and 2016 – between the pandemic and becoming a first-time mom in 2022, the star largely scaled back her red carpet and movie appearances. So what has been going on in her personal life?

Who is Jennifer Lawrence's husband?

Jennifer, 32, is married to Cooke Maroney, 38. He was born in New York City, though at two years old his parents James Maroney and Suki Fredericks moved his family to Leicester, Vermont in pursuit of a quieter life. In 1990, they opened Oliver Hill Farm, where they care for hundreds of animals and operate a bed and breakfast on the 775-acre property.

Cooke moved back to the city to study at New York University, and since then, he has become an art dealer and gallery director. He was previously the head of American paintings at Christie's, and as of 2022, he is Gladstone Gallery's Director-at-Large.

© Getty Before Cooke, Jennifer's longest relationship was with Nicholas Hoult

Who did Jennifer Lawrence date before marrying Cooke Maroney?

Jennifer's longest relationship before meeting her husband was a five-year romance with The Great actor Nicholas Hoult, from 2010 to 2014. She also briefly dated Coldplay frontman Chris Martin from 2014 to 2015, and dated her Mother! director Darren Aronofsky, with whom she had a 22-year age gap, from 2015 to 2016.

© Getty Jennifer and her husband in 2021; they were first linked to each other in 2018

How did Jennifer Lawrence meet her husband? When did Jennifer Lawrence get married?

Jennifer and Cooke met reportedly thanks to a mutual connection, Jennifer's best friend Laura Simpson, in the spring of 2018.

They got engaged after less than a year of dating, and though the mom-of-one had felt she didn't think she was ready to get married, her feelings quickly changed when she met Cooke. "I definitely wasn't at a place where I was like, 'I'm ready to get married,'" she previously said on the Naked with Catt Saddler podcast, adding: "I just met Cooke and I wanted to marry him. We wanted to marry each other, we wanted to commit fully."

They tied the knot in October of 2019 at the Belcourt of Newport mansion in Rhode Island, a famed Golden Age summer "cottage" from the 1890s. Jennifer reportedly wore a Dior wedding gown, and fellow stars Emma Stone, Amy Schumer, Kris Jenner, and Adele were said to be in attendance.

© Gotham The couple make very few public appearances together

Does Jennifer Lawrence have a child?

Jennifer welcomed her first kid, a son, in February 2022, after announcing her pregnancy in September of 2021. Though she keeps him largely out of the public eye, she did reveal in an interview with Vogue that the couple have named him Cy.

© Getty Jennifer and Cooke became first-time parents in 2022

What has Jennifer Lawrence said about her son?

"Every instinct in my body wants to protect their privacy for the rest of their lives, as much as I can," she told Vanity Fair about protecting her son's privacy.

She maintained that she prefers to keep her role as an actor and her role as a mom as separated as possible, and added: "I don't want anyone to feel welcome into their existence. And I feel like that just starts with not including them in this part of my work."

© Getty The star looked stunning in her red gown

© Getty She is currently promoting the documentary Bread and Roses

© Getty Jennifer looked just as fabulous in a sheer, metallic ensemble

© Getty The actress and her husband were spotted out at a playground in NYC in March of this year

