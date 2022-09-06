Jennifer Lawrence reveals she suffered two miscarriages before giving birth to her son The actress became a first-time mom in February

Jennifer Lawrence has revealed the name and gender of her child, but also shared some difficult news.

The Hunger Games actress opened up in a new interview with Vogue in which she spoke about being a mom but also the challenging journey to get there.

SEE: Jennifer Lawrence twinned with Kate Middleton in the same dress and we love it

Seven months after giving birth to her baby with Cooke Maroney, Jennifer delighted fans by sharing that she has a son named Cy and said she adores motherhood.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Don't Look Up gets mixed reviews

However, her lengthy interview also led her to reveal she suffered two miscarriages.

The Oscar winner said she got pregnant in her early 20s and "had a miscarriage alone in Montreal". She had intended to get an abortion but lost her baby before that happened.

MORE: Jennifer Lawrence's idyllic $8million home where she's raising her first child

MORE: Inside Angelina Jolie's botanical-themed living room at home with her children

Jennifer said that she got pregnant again during the filming of Adam McKay's Netflix comedy Don’t Look Up but suffered a heartbreaking second miscarriage.

Jennifer opened up in a lengthy interview with Vogue

Fortunately, the mom-of-one went on to have a healthy pregnancy with her son, and says she feels incredibly lucky to be a parent - even if it is a bit daunting.

"It's so scary to talk about motherhood," she said. "Only because it's so different for everybody. If I say 'It was amazing from the start,' some people will think, 'It wasn't amazing for me at first,' and feel bad."

MORE: Royals speak out about miscarriage and baby loss

She continued, "Fortunately I have so many girlfriends who were honest. Who were like, 'It's scary. You might not connect right away. You might not fall in love right away.' So I felt so prepared to be forgiving."

Jennifer also revealed the gender and name of her child

Now, she says her life has never felt so full. "My heart has stretched to a capacity that I didn't know about," Jennifer added. "I include my husband in that.

"The morning after I gave birth, I felt like my whole life had started over," she said.

"Like, 'Now is day one of my life.' I just stared. I was just so in love. I also fell in love with all babies everywhere. Newborns are just so amazing.

"They're these pink, swollen, fragile little survivors. Now I love all babies. Now I hear a baby crying in a restaurant and I'm like, 'Awwww, preciousssss.'"

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.