Jennifer Lawrence's idyllic $8m home to raise first baby revealed

Congratulations are in order for Jennifer Lawrence and Cooke Maroney, as they have confirmed to People magazine that they are expecting their first child together.

The Hunger Games star has showcased her blossoming baby bump out and about in LA, and while she is keen to keep her private life under wraps, here's everything we already know about the gorgeous home where the couple will raise their baby together.

The epic mansion in a sought-after neighbourhood of Beverly Hills, Los Angeles features a sweeping staircase foyer, a jaw-dropping kitchen and a vast garden complete with a pond and a pool.

Jennifer made the $8million property purchase in 2014, five years prior to marrying Cooke in 2019, but it is believed it will become their family home.

HomeAdvisor have recreated Jennifer Lawrence's bedroom layout

According to VelvetRopes, the property was completely renovated before the actress moved in, and we're sure it is utterly stunning inside.

Jennifer is notoriously private when it comes to her personal life, and doesn’t even have a social media profile. But thanks to a project by HomeAdvisor, fans were able to get a sneak peek inside Jennifer's home.

The 3D floor plan of her bedroom - recreated from images by a team of architects and designers - gives more than a glimpse inside her palatial pad.

The couple have been married since 2019

The main bedroom also has French doors that lead out to an incredible balcony with an amazing view.

No celebrity pad would be complete without a walk-in closet, and it is reported that Jennifer also has one of those at her disposal!

The next set of renovations due to be taking place will perhaps be the decorating of the nursery for their little arrival.

Cooke is a professional art dealer by trade so we're sure their place, and the new nursery, will be filled with the most beautiful pieces.

