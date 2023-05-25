Louise Redknapp sizzles in figure-hugging jeans in latest update

Louise Redknapp always looks sensational and her latest off-duty outfit didn't disappoint.

The 48-year-old former Eternals star looked simply flawless on Wednesday when she was spotted rocking a pair of light wash figure-hugging jeans, a classic white T-shirt and an on-trend oversized blue shirt whilst chatting about her new album which is going to be released at the beginning of June. See video below.

Louise Redknapp poses up a storm in light wash denim jeans

Captioning the post, she penned: "So cassettes are making a comeback!!! and I’m in love with the colour of my new Greatest Hits one. It comes in a gorgeous blackberry purple and features all my solo hits plus 4 new tracks. I know you’re going to love it as much as me! The Greatest Hits cassette is available exclusively on my official store. Link in bio xxx".

© Getty The pop star always looks flawless

Louise was a vision and completed her look with fabulous hair and makeup. Her choppy honey-hued tresses were worn down and straight. And her natural makeup look was comprised of warm bronzer, gentle brushes of mascara and nude lipstick. "So cute," one fan penned. Whilst others simply left complimentary emojis.

If one thing is for sure it's that Louise is so confident in her sense of style and last year, she opened up to HELLO! about how she helps her friends do the same.

The star has recently launched her career

"I do think clothes play a huge part in our confidence," she started. "And I talk about this so much that if I'm doing Lorraine, or even if I'm just chatting to my friends about clothes, and all my girlfriends always come to me and say, 'Can you help me? I'm going out What should I wear?' and I always put them in something and they go 'I can't wear that my shoulders too wide' or 'it goes too tight here' or 'no that shirt goes to oversized', and I'm like, 'can you promise [to] trust me, just wear it and let me know how you feel' and then the next day they go: 'oh my god, I felt so great and I loved it and I felt fabulous' because I think your clothes really add to confidence and how you feel.

Talking about her own confidence she said: "For me, if I feel that things are fitting me right, if I feel they cling and they're loose in the right areas and the right places, you feel sexy, you feel confident you feel ready to take on whatever room you're walking into and so I think clothes are really important because they play a big part in your confidence. It can be as simple as jeans and a T-shirt. I never overcomplicate fashion, I always keep it simple.

Louise always looks stunning

"I don't do this whole, that's nice for a Saturday night and that's nice for a Monday morning to me you should be able to wear what you wear on a Monday morning on a Saturday night but just dress it up; different shoes, bag, different hair, different blazer. I try not to overcomplicate my wardrobe. You need 12 essentials in your wardrobe and that's it and then just mix and match."

