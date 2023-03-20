Louise Redknapp receives heartfelt gift from sons Charley and Beau The songstress shares her children with ex-husband Jamie Redknapp

Louise Redknapp shares an incredibly close bond with her two boys Charley and Beau, and on Sunday, the sibling duo marked Mother's Day in the sweetest way possible.

For the special occasion, Charley, 18, and Beau, 14, treated their mum to a gorgeous bouquet of fresh flowers teeming with roses and hydrangea. Alongside their touching gift, Louise's sons included a Mother's Day card which featured the words 'Mum' in addition to 'Lots of love.'

WATCH: Louise Redknapp shares video of son finding out she was on The Masked Dancer

Loading the player...

Showing her appreciation, Louise, 48, took to Instagram with a snapshot of her touching gifts. She included the heartfelt caption: "Thank you to my gorgeous boys [pink heart emoji] @charley_redknapp @beau_redknapp."

The Eternal hitmaker shares her two sons with her ex-husband, Jamie Redknapp. Whilst Jamie has since found love with Swedish model Frida, Louise has revealed that she's in no rush to embark on a new romance. Speaking to HELLO! in 2022, she explained: "If Mr. Right, turns up then great and if he doesn't I just carry on doing me.

The star shared a glimpse of her special gift

"I'm not putting that pressure on myself and I feel that it's really important for women that are out there on their own, and men, that should be able to be enough [without] that pressure of having to be in a couple."

MORE LOUISE: Louise Redknapp showcases phenomenal physique in figure-flattering sheer dress

EXCLUSIVE: Louise Redknapp finally addresses ex-husband Jamie Redknapp's decision to remarry

It’s been a whirlwind year for the mother-of-two whose eldest son, Charley, travelled across the pond in pursuit of sporting success.

Charley has moved to Arizona

And Louise couldn't be prouder! During a candid chat with close friend Kate Thornton on the podcast White Wine Question Time, the songstress shared: "I was just so proud of him that he wanted to do… I understood it because as a young girl, I wanted to follow my dreams.

"Hearing him so happy, really does make me happy. There is a time in your life as a mum, you become completely selfless where their happiness takes all the priority from the moment they're born."

The former couple share two children together

Whilst Louise is her son's biggest cheerleader, Charley's stateside move was understandably emotional.

Ahead of his big move, she confessed: "I'm excited for him but I'm also really, really scared and as a mum it's killing me because I can't just pop over and see him every few weeks, it's a long way to go - it's going to be a tough one."

Keep up with the latest celebrity stories Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to receive the latest news straight to your inbox.