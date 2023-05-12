Louise Redknapp rocks figure-flattering jeans and daring boots in bold new look

Since relaunching her music career last year, it's safe to say life has been non-stop for Louise Redknapp, but despite her demanding schedule she always manages to pull out the stops when it comes to her fashion - and on Thursday it was no exception.

Taking to her Instagram account, the former Eternals star sported another flawless outfit from her portfolio of ultra-chic looks, opting for a stylish pair of light blue 'mom jeans', a classic white T-shirt, and a pair of killer boot heels. Louise also slipped into a black bomber jacket - the perfect 80s nod to complete her smart-casual ensemble.

"Now time for a cocktail," the 48-year-old penned, after showing off her freshly manicured nails which were painted in a summer-ready French manicure-inspired design, comprised of a glossy nude base and vibrant orange tips.

The star wore her choppy bobbed tresses down and straight and added a pair of silver hoop earrings. As for her makeup, Louise wore lashings of fluttery mascara, brushes of honey-hued bronzer, and nude lipstick.

The star is in for an exciting few weeks as her brand new Greatest Hits album is being released on 2 June. Louise marked the milestone moment for fans by capturing the moment she saw the "deluxe edition" of the CD for the first time, which she again posted to Instagram. In the clip, the singer flicked through a photobook featuring images of herself throughout the years whilst showing off yet another gorgeous look.

This time, Louise upped the ante with the colour palette and wore a pair of racy red trousers emblazoned with a dramatic white stripe along the outer side of each leg. Ever the fan of a classic piece, the popstar paired the dynamic trousers with an open-collared white shirt, of which she rolled up the sleeves to reveal to chunky gold accessories; a watch on one wrist and a bangle on the other. She also added a subtle gold chain around her neck.

The star opted for similar glam as before and wore her golden locks down and straight. She added shimmery chestnut eyeshadow to her fluttery lash look and topped up her light pink lipstick with a slick of gloss - perfection!

Captioning the post, she penned: "The first time seeing the deluxe edition CD of my Greatest Hits [pink love heart emoji] it's so amazing I absolutely love it… it’s like a little book!

The Greatest Hits Deluxe Edition CD is 30 tracks across 2 CDs in a limited edition 20-page photo bookcase! It includes 4 new songs, all the original hits plus reimagined versions of some of my favourite solo songs and Eternal classics [pink love heart emoji.] You can pre-order now on my official store, link in bio xxx."

During the video, Louise confessed she wished she looked as she did in a number of the older shots of the photobook, which sparked a slew of compliments in the comments section. "You’re as beautiful now as you’ve always been! So proud to have been a fan since day one! Can’t wait to get my copy signed in Liverpool."

A second added: "Your voice shows your true beauty inside and out, you get younger every day Louise, so stunning and beautiful lady."

