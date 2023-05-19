Louise Redknapp teases glimpse of toned legs in sultry black skirt

Star of the stage Louise Redknapp stepped out looking flawless on Thursday when she headed out for a glamorous night at the theatre to watch Bleak Expectations.

The 48-year-old singer showed off her self-confessed fashionista credentials as she sported a daring tasseled skirt that gave a cheeky glimpse of her fabulously toned legs. The former Eternals band member also slipped into a chic oversized blazer adding a fabulously dramatic dynamic to her all-black ensemble. Completing the look were a pair of strappy black heels and a black top.

Louise knows how to turn out a stunning look

Captioning a photo of the flawless outfit, Louise penned: "Fun night watching @bleakexpectationsplay. Thank you @anothologytheatre." According to the Guardian, the play, which is based on the radio series by Mark Evans, "takes you on a joyfully anarchic journey through Dickensian London and beyond," whilst following the lead character Pip Bin.

The show will see a slew of celebrities take on the role of The Narrator throughout its run, including; Dermot O'Leary, Stephen Fry, Sue Perkins, Adjoa Andoh, and Tom Allen.

Louise certainly appeared to enjoy her outing as she was beaming in the stunning photo. She wore her enviable honey-hued locks down and straight and her flawless night-out makeup look was comprised of a sun-kissed tan, dark smokey eyeshaddow and nude lipstick - a winning combination!

The mother-of-two also added a vibrant nod to summer with a black cross-body bag that featured a playful white, green, and red pattern and matching strap.

Louise is incredibly confident when it comes to her sense of style and revealed her top tips for putting together an outfit for any occasion, in an exclusive interview with HELLO! last year.

She revealed: "I don't do this whole, that's nice for a Saturday night and that's nice for a Monday morning. To me, you should be able to wear what you wear on a Monday morning on a Saturday night but just dress it up; different shoes, bag, different hair, different blazer. I try not to overcomplicate my wardrobe. You need 12 essentials in your wardrobe and that's it and then just mix and match."

Louise shares two sons with her ex Jamie Redknapp

"For me, if I feel that things are fitting me right if I feel they cling and they're loose in the right areas and the right places, you feel sexy, you feel confident, you feel ready to take on whatever room you're walking into and so I think clothes are really important because they play a big part in your confidence. It can be as simple as jeans and a T-shirt. I never overcomplicate fashion, I always keep it simple."

She also revealed what an important role her hair plays when it comes to her feeling fabulous. "Hair is my thing right there. Even though I don't do a lot with it. But hair is that thing where I feel like I'm always getting my hair done. Very natural makeup, but my hair, I always feel like I'm getting a trim or my roots, or my extensions, something is always getting done."

