Louise Redknapp reveals ex-husband Jamie Redknapp's sweet words to son about her The former Strictly Come Dancing star shares two teenage sons with the former footballer

Louise Redknapp has been opened up about her son Charley's move to the States, and admitted just how much she misses him.

During a candid chat with close friend Kate Thornton on the podcast White Wine Question Time, the mum-of-two, 48, opened up about her career path – and how supportive ex-husband Jamie Redknapp had been.

Reflecting on Charley's move to University of Arizona in a bid to pursue a career in sports, Louise – who split from the former footballer in 2017 - confessed she wanted her 18-year-old son to follow his dreams – something which she did herself.

"I was just so proud of him that he wanted to do," she shared. "I understood it because as a young girl, I wanted to follow my dreams." To which, Kate encouragingly said: "To think at his age, you were."

Louise agreed and revealed how both she and Jamie reflected on the start of their careers before Charlie made his decision.

She added: "I was doing it, I was working. And actually that's what Jamie always said to him. 'Mum was doing it at this age'. He was doing it at his age too.

Louise shares two sons with her ex-husband Jamie

"I was in Eternal. Even though he was young, we just had to keep reminding ourselves that we were doing it at that age. Also, by the time I was 19, I was fully immersed in Eternal, I was away from home for months, going off to America, living on my own. I wasn't at Uni, I was in America recording, living in a hotel.

"We kind of had to keep telling ourselves that actually we had done it at this age. All I said to Charlie was, 'This is a huge opportunity for you and I want you to go out there and love every moment of it. But I want you to know, you can always come home and there is no shame in that.'

"But he's loving it. Hearing him so happy, really does make me happy. There is a time in your life as a mum, you become completely selfless where their happiness takes all the priority from the moment they're born."

The singer is back on the music scene

Louise previously told HELLO! it was actually Jamie who encouraged the teenager to study across the Atlantic. She said: "His dad was the one that suggested it, and thought it would be a good idea for him. So I was like, 'Well, I'm not going to say no'.

"If that's what he wants to do, then I'll back whatever he wants to do. It was more of a surprise to me that he was going to go and do that. But like I said, it's a great opportunity. And I hope that he has an amazing time."