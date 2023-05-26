AGT's Sofia Vergara strikes a pose in tiny white bikini

Sofia Vergara threw it back on Thursday and shared a flirty photo of herself sporting a white bikini. The America's Got Talent judge also posted a clip in which she was laying in a hotel room signing photos of herself.

The still image showed Sofia sprawled across the bed on the phone, wearing a string bikini top and tiny pair of shorts.

Ahead of her fame on Modern Family and on AGT, Sofia was a sought-after model in the 90s and she loves taking trips down memory lane to share her old modeling photos with her followers.

WATCH: Sofia Vergara's rise to fame

One photo she posted on Instagram in 2017 caused quite a stir as it had many of her fans doing a double take as they confused Sofia with iconic 90s supermodel, Cindy Crawford.

In the black and white photo taken in 1992 when Sofia was just 20, she wore a simple black dress with a matching coat wrapped around her arms. Like Cindy back in the day, Sofia's hair was styled in voluminous waves and her pouty lips and thick eyebrows drew attention to her face.

Her followers were blown away by the stunning snapshot, which she captioned: "#tbt Bogota 1992", and were quick to react, with one writing: "Just like Cindy Crawford." A second said: "Almost thought you were Cindy Crawford for a sec." A third added: "Man she has always been pretty didn't need a glow-up or anything." A fourth wrote: "You've always been beautiful!"

Sofia has barely aged a day since her modeling career and always looks incredible whether she's posing in a bikini or her signature figure-hugging dresses.

The star has often spoken out about the secret behind her figure, revealing she tries to maintain a healthy diet during the week but likes to spoil herself at the weekend.

Speaking to SELF magazine, she confessed: "I do have a lot of fruits and vegetables, and we cook fresh meats. But I also have ice cream and dessert and we do that during the weekend. I try to control myself during the week."

As for her fitness, in an interview with Marie Claire, Sofia's personal trainer Jennifer Yates revealed that the star doesn't like running, instead opting for walks on the treadmill at a high incline, building muscle in her buttocks and legs.

© Instagram Sofia works out to maintain her curves

"To me, working out is a punishment," she told HELLO! in 2015. "But I'm conscious that it is important to my health and appearance so I try to do it as much as I can."I've done everything to stay in shape."

© Instagram Sofia still looks like a model

