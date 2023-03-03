Sofia Vergara causes a stir in figure-hugging dress – wait 'til you see her shoes The America's Got Talent judge looked phenomenal

Sofia Vergara caused a stir among her followers when she shared photos of herself rocking a stunning dress that showcased her famous curves.

The America's Got Talent judge attended the taping of the upcoming TV special, Carol Burnett: 90 Years Of Laughter + Love on Thursday and wrapped herself in a black and white check midi dress by David Koma that featured a strapless design, figure-hugging cut, a front center split, and a plunging neckline.

WATCH: Sofia Vergara's incredible rise to fame

Loading the player...

What made the look even more impressive was the pair of sky-scrapper heels she teamed with her frock to boost her petite frame and elongate her toned legs.

Sofia wore her caramel locks cascading down her chest in loose waves and kept her makeup fresh, with a subtle brown smokey eye and a nude lip with a flush of color on her cheeks.

TRENDING: Miranda Lambert displays huge body tattoo inside stunning $3.4m home

POPULAR: Amy Robach turns heads in tiny bikini - and T.J. Holmes can't keep his hands off her

Her fans were quick to flood the comment section of her post with love-struck and flame emojis, while one commented on the Instagram snaps: "OMG such a beauty of a woman!" A second said: "Simply gorgeous!"

A third added: "Always the hottest Colombian woman," and a fourth simply penned: "Outstanding."

Sofia looked amazing in her heels and tight dress

The Modern Family star was joined by her son Manolo, whom she shares with her ex-husband Joe Gonzalez. The pair were childhood sweethearts and tied the knot when the actress was 18. They welcomed Manolo in 1991 but split up two years later when he was two years old.

However, they have remained on good terms, with Sofia previously telling Parade: "We're still close friends."

Sofia went on to marry Joe Manganiello in 2015, a year after confirming their relationship. Joe previously revealed that when they went on their first date, his now-wife spent time trying to convince him that they would never work out.

Sofia's date was her son, Manolo

"Our first date was her giving me every reason why it would never work out," he told Haute Living. "Like, 'You're too young, you're an actor, you're this, you're that,' and she was just doing it to hear herself say it. She was trying to talk herself out of going there."

He continued: "She had just gotten out of a relationship, and I knew that she wanted to be single. But we knew right away, and she knew she was screwed."

When Sofia and Joe got married, Manalo was one of the 400 guests at their Palm Beach wedding, and he has a close bond with his stepfather.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Keep up with the latest celebrity stories Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to receive the latest news straight to your inbox.