Sofia Vergara pulls out all the stops in daring crocheted beach dress The AGT star isn't afraid to show some skin

Sofia Vergara knows exactly how to set temperatures soaring and she proved it on Thursday with a sensational throwback.

The America's Got Talent judge celebrated summer with a snapshot of herself rocking a risque crocheted dress.

Sofia looked stunning in the image posted on Instagram as she protected her modesty with a carefully placed hand.

WATCH: Sofia Vergara shares video of herself as a teenager

She simply captioned it: "Tbt #losangeles," and fans went wild for the modeling snap.

The actress recently celebrated her 50th birthday and wowed fans with a celebratory look they won't easily forget.

Sofia looked stunning in a mid-length lemon dress as she partied the night away with her lookalike niece Claudia Vergara and son Manolo, as well as other close friends and family.

Sofia posted the racy throwback modeling photo

She shared several other photos from the evening and captioned them: "Birthday dinner," alongside balloon, cake and heart emojis. In the snap, she and Claudia could be seen posing at the table alongside another party guest.

A second post saw the 50-year-old front and center of a fabulous group shot. She wrote: "Thank u for coming!! #50 #family."

A third image showed niece Claudia, who matched her actress aunty with lemons on her dress, dancing away with the birthday girl, who was holding a yellow Chanel bag.

Sofia recently celebrated her 50th birthday with family and her husband Joe Manganiello

Sofia is aging gracefully and looks and feels amazing. When she turned 45 she opened up about getting older and told Women's Health: "Even if you want to, at this time in your life, you can't be perfect. It's not that you hate it, or that you're

upset about it, but it is our reality. We're changing. I see it happening to me."

She continued "I told [my rep], 'I'm going to be 45 years old! Stop putting me in naked things! Let me age with dignity!' People say, 'Oh, you look like you're in your twenties.' Well, it's not true. Our skin is different."

