Sofia Vergara looks unbelievable as she poses in jaw-dropping black lace lingerie

Sofia Vergara has definitely turned up the heat with her latest Instagram post - and the star looked absolutely incredible as she posed in black lace underwear.

The America's Got Talent judge shared the stunning shot with her followers of herself wearing a black bodysuit with sheer lace detailing, whilst unveiling her Valentine's Day shopping favorites.

Sofia took to her Instagram stories to share the stunning snap

Sofia teamed the racy one-piece with a pair of large hoop earrings and a gold pendant necklace. The actress styled her brunette locks in her signature bouncy waves, with her hair swept away from her face to highlight her pretty features. The 50-year-old opted for a glam makeup look, featuring a soft brown smokey eye, a flutter of mascara, a touch of rosy blush and a matte pink lip. Gorgeous!

It's not the first time that the Modern Family star has blown fans away with her ultra-glamorous looks. Sofia recently stunned in the most figure-flattering black bodycon dress as she joined fellow America's Got Talent judge Heidi Klum on the set of Germany's Next Top Model.

Earlier this week, Sofia shared an adorable throwback video of herself and her son Manolo on set. She captioned the post: "tbt the 90s con @manologonzalezvergara." Fans were quick to comment, with one writing: "This is adorable!" Another added: "Best mother and son duo."

