Heidi Klum jokes she has more energy than 33-year-old husband Tom Kaulitz ahead of 50th birthday: 'I feel like I'm 25'

Heidi Klum is about to turn the milestone age of 50 on June 1, but as she approaches the special day, she maintains that age is truly just a number for her.

The star, who is known for her elaborate annual Halloween parties (and costumes), is looking forward to partying it up to celebrate the major birthday, but while she certainly knows a thing or two about party planning, for this one, she decided to pass on the task to her husband, Tom Kaulitz.

The America's Got Talent judge and her hubby, 33, tied the knot in 2019 a year after they first started dating in 2018, and as she gave insight into all of her 50th birthday festivities, she joked that despite their age gap, she has far more energy than him.

Speaking with Entertainment Tonight about her upcoming celebration and the planning, she revealed: "I passed the buck to my husband!" adding: "Because usually, I'm the one, for the four kids, I always come up with a big party or you know, obviously for my [husband]. So, I'm always like doing the big parties and inviting all the friends and thinking about all the shenanigans around it."

Heidi explained: "But I thought, 'You know what? I'm 50, honey, this party is for you to figure out,'" maintaining that he is more than up to the task, as she said: "He's taking care of it for me," before adding: "So, I'm excited! I'm just gonna lean back and enjoy that day."

Reflecting on the milestone age, she admitted: "To be honest, I don't let this number change my path or what I do."

She shared: "It is, for me, just a number, you know? Because I don't feel 50, internally," before confessing: "I mean, sometimes I look in the mirror and I'm like, 'Oh yeah, I am 50.' But internally, I feel like I'm 25."

The German-born model even joked: "I'm full of energy. My husband is 33 and I know I have more energy than him!"

She maintained: "So, I feel like, you know, so far so good... the birthday doesn't change anything for me. My passions are the same passions – I love to travel and be there for my family."

Heidi, born in what at the time was West Germany in 1973, first started her modeling career in 1991 when she was 18 years old.

Seven years later in 1998, when she was 25, she had a breakthrough feature on the cover of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue and became the first German model to become a Victoria's Secret Angel.

She is considered one of the original Angels, a term coined in 1997, alongside fellow models Helena Christensen, Karen Mulder, Daniela Peštová, Stephanie Seymour, and Tyra Banks, and she worked with the brand until 2001.

