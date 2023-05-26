Heidi Klum shows off never-ending legs in jaw-dropping mini dress that will turn your head

Another day and another jaw-dropping red carpet look from Heidi Klum, who attended the amfAR Gala in Cannes in the most spectacular dress.

The America's Got Talent judge turned heads in an extravagant green mini dress that boasted a structured, sheer neckline and a spectacular floor-sweeping train adorned with layered detailing and feather embellishment.

The ensemble exuded drama and showcased Heidi's long and toned supermodel legs in all their glory. Heidi's outfit was further enhanced by a pair of silver heels, but she kept her accessories to a minimum to let her playful frock be the center of attention.

© Getty Heidi looked gorgeous in her extravagant mini dress

Her blonde tresses cascaded freely down her shoulders, styled with casual bangs adding a playful touch to her glamorous look.

The TV star was joined by her 33-year-old husband, Tom Kaulitz, and the couple put on an amorous display on the blue carpet, sharing a passionate kiss for the cameras. Tom looked suave in a sharp black suit and matching bowtie and beamed with pride as his wife basked in the spotlight.

© Getty Heidi's dress featured a floor-sweeping feathered train

On Wednesday, the German beauty turned heads at the Cannes Film Festival once again during the screening of French film, La Passion De Dodin Bouffant, despite a minor wardrobe malfunction.

She sizzled in a daring yellow gown featuring a provocative cut-out detail along the chest, a thigh-high leg split, and a flowing cape. Despite her wardrobe hitch where her dress almost exposed a little too much, Heidi effortlessly strutted down the red carpet, raising her stature with clear heels, and accentuating her ensemble with a silver jeweled detail on the shoulders.

© Victor Boyko Heidi and Tom shared a kiss in front of the cameras

Earlier this year, during an appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show, Heidi hinted at the possibility of expanding her family with her third husband, Tom. The mother of four admitted to fluctuating feelings about the idea, stating: "It depends what day it is, sometimes I'm here [for it], sometimes here [where I am not], you know?"

Heidi's journey into motherhood began in 2004 with the birth of her daughter Leni Flavio Briatore, followed by three children with her ex-husband Seal. The model reflected on her previous pregnancies, noting: "I mean it's a lot. I've done it four times. I breastfed eight months each time [with my four kids] and then I was pregnant again."

© Andreas Rentz/amfAR Heidi and Tom both looked amazing at the amfAR Gala Cannes

With her children now aged 18, 17, 16, and 13, she doesn't dismiss the idea of adding to their family. She added: "Now I waited a long time, so maybe [yes]."

Heidi’s love story with Tom began in 2018, sparking romance rumors with multiple public appearances. The couple took their relationship a notch higher with an engagement later that year and a secret wedding in February 2019.

