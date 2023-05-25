Heidi Klum, 49, steals the limelight as she suffers wardrobe malfunction in plunging yellow gown

Heidi Klum turned a wardrobe malfunction into a head-turning moment at the Cannes Film Festival this Wednesday.

The 49-year-old German beauty made a daring fashion statement in a vibrant yellow gown, with a cut-out detail along the chest and a thigh-high split, topped off with an elegant flowing cape.

Despite her wardrobe hitch where her dress almost exposed a little too much, Heidi effortlessly strutted down the red carpet, raising her stature with clear heels, and accentuating her ensemble with a silver jewelled detail on the shoulders.

© Dominique Charriau Heidi Klum stole the show in Cannes as she suffered a small wardrobe hitch

The America's Got Talent judge wore her blonde tresses in a sleek, poker-straight style, framing her natural beauty perfectly enhanced by a subtle makeup palette.

Earlier that day, the supermodel embraced the summer vibe during a lunch date with her husband, Tom Kaulitz, at the famed Cap-Eden-Roc hotel.

MORE: Seal discusses emotional moment he became 'overwhelmed' - and it involves his children

SEE: Heidi Klum's daughter, Leni, 18, looks just like her mom in string bikini

© Daniele Venturelli Heidi Klum attends the "La Passion De Dodin Bouffant" red carpet during the 76th annual Cannes film festival

The model showcased her inimitable fashion sense in a yellow, black, and white patterned maxi dress, pairing it with round sunglasses and loose waves cascading over her shoulders.

Her husband, Tom, the 33-year-old guitarist, looked relaxed and stylish in a black and white camouflage print shirt teamed with white corduroy trousers. The couple seemed to enjoy their VIP lunch, revelling in the beautiful view and the tranquil atmosphere.

© Lionel Hahn Heidi Klum looked incredible in Cannes

Heidi has been revelling in her vacation in Germany with Tom and keeping her legion of followers updated with their adventures. Born in Bergisch Gladbach, Germany, Heidi is currently accompanying her Leipzig-born husband on his band Tokio Hotel's tour.

Earlier this year, on the Jennifer Hudson Show, Heidi opened up about the possibility of having a child with Tom. While she currently has four children from previous relationships, she mentioned that her feelings on the subject varied depending on the day.

© Dominique Charriau Heidi Klum looks amazing at 49 years of age

"I've done it four times. I breastfed eight months each time [with my four kids] and then I was pregnant again," she reminisced about her motherhood journey. However, she hinted at the possibility of expanding her brood: "Now I waited a long time, so maybe [yes]."

© Getty Images Heidi and Tom Kaulitz at the Oscars 2023

Heidi’s love story with Tom began in 2018, sparking romance rumours with multiple public appearances. The couple took their relationship a notch higher with an engagement later that year and a secret wedding in February 2019.

Heidi Klum gets ready for The Little Mermaid premiere in a bikini

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.