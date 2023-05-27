Heidi Klum, 49, poses in nothing but tiny thong bikini bottoms in cheeky new photo

The America's Got Talent judge is in Cannes with her husband Tom Kaulitz

Heidi Klum has been wowing fashion fans with her incredible red carpet looks in Cannes – but on Friday she switched gears and stunned them with a jaw-dropping bikini photo instead.

The 49-year-old was in a celebratory mood after hitting 11 million followers on Instagram and shared her glee by posing in nothing but thong bikini bottoms. Heidi turned her back to the camera to protect her modesty while exposing a hint of her derriere.

The America's Got Talent judge seductively gazed over her right shoulder while holding a white rose near her face and wore her blonde hair in waves cascading down her bare back.

She also treated her followers to a second snapshot that showed her wearing a matching bikini top, highlighting her toned stomach and supermodel legs while revealing the stunning beach views in the background.

Heidi and her husband, Tom Kaulitz, 33, have taken a break from the flashing lights and endless events at the Cannes Film Festival to soak up the sun in Cap d'Antibes, which is near the resort town of Antibes, between Cannes and Nice on the French Riviera.

Before their beachside jaunt, Heidi and Tom put on a loved-up display at the amfAR Gala, sharing a passionate kiss for the cameras. Tom looked suave in a sharp black suit and matching bowtie and beamed with pride as his wife basked in the spotlight.

Heidi turned heads in an extravagant green mini dress that boasted a structured, sheer neckline and a spectacular floor-sweeping train adorned with layered detailing and feather embellishment. The ensemble exuded drama and showcased Heidi's long and toned legs in all their glory. Her outfit was further enhanced by a pair of silver heels, but she kept her accessories to a minimum to let her playful frock be the center of attention.

Earlier this year, during an appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show, Heidi hinted at the possibility of expanding her family with her third husband. The mother-of-four admitted to fluctuating feelings about the idea, stating: "It depends what day it is, sometimes I'm here [for it], sometimes here [where I am not], you know?"

Heidi's journey into motherhood began in 2004 with the birth of her daughter, Leni Klum, followed by three children with her second ex-husband Seal. The model reflected on her previous pregnancies, noting: "I mean it's a lot. I've done it four times. I breastfed eight months each time [with my four kids] and then I was pregnant again."

With her children now aged 18, 17, 16, and 13, she doesn't dismiss the idea of adding to their family. She added: "Now I waited a long time, so maybe [yes]."

Heidi’s love story with Tom began in 2018, sparking romance rumors with multiple public appearances. The couple took their relationship a notch higher with an engagement later that year and a secret wedding in February 2019.

