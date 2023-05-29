Al Roker’s disastrous weekend has fans saying the same thing

Al Roker and his wife, Deborah Roberts, found themselves confronting an unforeseen debacle over Memorial Day Weekend when their apartment fridge unexpectedly stopped working.

The Emmy Award-winning weatherman, who is currently on a hiatus from the Today Show to recuperate from knee replacement surgery, along with his family, found solace in an impromptu countryside getaway.

© Instagram Al Roker's wife Deborah Roberts shared the disastrous news on Instagram

Deborah, 62, utilised Instagram to share candid insights into their turbulent weekend, beginning with a startling image of their apartment, stripped down to its bare skeleton with an HVAC-style machine in operation.

She captioned her post, "Real life moments… just in time for the Memorial Day weekend, the fridge conked out. Leaving a dripping, smelly mess." Looking composed amidst the chaos, Deborah can be seen in casual attire, her hair swept up in a practical style.

With a basement fridge and coolers at their disposal, the couple and their children - Leila, 24, and Nicholas, 20 - elected to venture out, seeking to make the most of the warm weather and open air. They embarked on a trip to the stylish town of Kingston, NY, where they immersed themselves in the vibrant local scene.

© Instagram Al and Deborah head off in the car

The television journalist's following posts paint a picture of a day filled with positivity and smiles. She shared a lovely car selfie with Al, who sported a wide-brimmed hat and a gentle smile. The family enjoyed an outdoor fair, appreciated beautiful floral arrangements, and savoured a sunny alfresco lunch.

Deborah concluded her series of snapshots by making lemonade, accompanied by the upbeat caption: "When life gives lemons… Lemonade!"

Fans rallied to express sympathy and shared similar tales of appliance failures. One wrote, "Dead refrigerators are the worst! I hate to have to toss all that food. On the positive side, lots of appliances are on sale on this holiday weekend." Others showered praises for the family's resilience and positivity.

© Instagram Deborah makes some lemonade

Earlier this month, Al underwent a knee replacement surgery, and has since been resting and recovering, according to an image shared by Deborah. In his absence, fellow meteorologist Dylan Dreyer, 41, has stepped into his shoes on The Today Show.

To the delight of his colleagues, Al made a surprise appearance on the show last week, supported by a cane. The reunion was filled with shouts of surprise and joy, warm embraces, and admiring compliments on Al's fashionable attire - a pink polo shirt, matching slacks, a navy-blue sport coat, and a straw fedora.

© Instagram Deborah gave an update on Al's condition after his knee surgery

A clearly taken-aback Craig Melvin, 44, greeted his friend enthusiastically, exclaiming, "Oh my god! You look great." Fans, too, joined in, labelling the surprise visit as a "miracle" and extending wishes for Al's speedy recovery. The much-loved anchor has since made an appearance via an at-home broadcast to update fans on his progress, describing this knee replacement as the toughest yet due to complications removing the old hardware.

Showcasing an X-ray of his knee on his phone, Al stated, "They really had to do a lot of work to get the old hardware out and the new hardware in, plus there's a titanium cone in there for bone to grow around."

