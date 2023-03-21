Dylan Dreyer left shocked by Today guest's story – but Al Roker makes biggest impact The Today hosts were left shocked with a horror story from Bad Dates host Jameela Jamil

Dylan Dreyer and Al Roker, along with co-hosts Craig Melvin and Sheinelle Jones, sure seem glad that they are way past their dating days.

After guest Jameela Jamil recounted a dating horror story that left the Today hosts shocked and speechless, they looked very grateful that their single days are over.

The British actress is promoting her new podcast, Bad Dates, which features varying celebrities recount their "worst nights out," and in honor of the new series, she decided to tell her own bad dating story.

Speaking with Al, Sheinelle, Craig and Dylan on Today's 3rd Hour, Jameela looked back not so fondly to her very first booty call, which was certainly not what she expected.

Teasing quite the wild story, she first said: "Oh how do I tell this story again legally?" leaving the hosts on the edge of their seats.

Then she recalled: "I had a man take several steps into my apartment on what was supposed to be my very first booty call."

The Today stars couldn't believe Jameela's story

It didn't take long for the night to take a turn for the worse, in fact only a few seconds, and she added: "He collapsed three steps in. He broke all of his front teeth. They flew all over my apartment. He split his chin open."

After retelling the gruesome details of the failed booty call, Jameela explained that her date appeared to have gotten slightly ahead of himself, which resulted in the disaster.

Al, Sheinelle, Craig and Dylan host 3rd Hour on Today together every morning

She revealed: "He collapsed and it's because he had misused a drug that excites a man's sausage. It's the only way I could say that," seemingly referring to Viagra.

The Today hosts were left in utter shock over the story, and as the camera caught their gasps and mouths agape, Al stole the show with his unimpressed face. Fans took to the comments section under the post once the clip was shared on social media, and wrote: "So many memes and gifs in one session," and: "Al's reaction is the best," as well as: "Al’s face… priceless!!!!"

