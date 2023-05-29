Rachel Weisz is unrecognizable in unseen school uniform photos – SEE

As a Hollywood actress, Rachel Weisz is one of the most instantly recognizable women in the world, but in a series of black and white school photos from when she was 14, the now 53-year-old looks remarkably different.

Rachel, who has been married to James Bond star Daniel Craig since 2011, began acting in the early 1990s, just a few years after her school photos were taken in 1984, but prior to her career as a thespian, Rachel dabbled in modeling – hence the moody shots!

The series of stylish photos show Rachel posing in her school uniform, with her trademark dark hair swept to one side.

© Monty Fresco/ANL/Shutterstock Rachel Weisz went to school in London

After she finished school, Rachel attended the prestigious Cambridge University, studying English, before making her first foray into television and stage acting.

© Monty Fresco/ANL/Shutterstock Rachel Weisz studied English at Cambridge University

Rachel went on to have a son with producer Darren Aronofsky, though the pair split in 2010, with Rachel marrying fellow actor Daniel Craig in 2011. They tied the knot in a private New York ceremony, with just four guests including Rachel's son and Craig's daughter.

© Monty Fresco/ANL/Shutterstock Rachel Weisz in her school uniform in 1984

Daniel and Rachel share a daughter, who was born in 2018, and the family splits their time between London and New York, but as well as their Camden home and Brooklyn townhouse, the couple have a lesser-known pad in Marbletown, Ulster County.

© Shutterstock Rachel Weisz at Trinity Hall, Cambridge.

Not much is known about this third home of theirs but The Hollywood Reporter states that Rachel paid $2.1 million for the house.

© Getty Images Daniel Craig and Rachel Weisz have been married since 2011

It could well hold a special place in the hearts of the couple as it is the same location as their secret wedding, which took place in 2011.

How did Daniel Craig meet Rachel Weisz?

The couple first crossed paths in the 1990s before later reconnecting on the set of Dream House. Daniel, 55, plays publisher Will Atenton in the psychological thriller, whilst Rachel, 53, stars as Will's wife, Libby.

Daniel and Rachel kept much of their blossoming romance under wraps. So much so that their 2011 wedding came as a complete surprise. The couple wed just six months after they started dating.

© REX Rachel Weisz and Daniel Craig

In a 2012 interview with GQ, the Knives Out star explained how the couple did it "for private reasons." Opening up, he shared: "We got away with it. We did it privately. And I've got a lot of people to thank for that. But that was the point. We did it for private reasons."

He went on to say: "Because we didn't want it [expletive], because that would be sharing a secret. And the whole point is that it was a secret. A secret is a secret in my mind."

Are Daniel Craig and Rachel Weisz happily married?

Whilst the couple keeps much of their private life out of the glaring spotlight, the duo isn't afraid to showcase their love for one another on the red carpet. Daniel and Rachel dazzled fans back in January 2012 when they made their red-carpet debut at the premiere of The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo in Madrid.

In a touching display of affection, Daniel was photographed with his arm around his wife. For the special occasion, Daniel looked dapper in an earth-toned linen suit, whilst Rachel looked her usual polished self in a chic ruffled black dress.

© Getty Daniel Craig and Rachel Weisz at the AMPAS Governors Awards in 2015

That same year, Daniel told GQ: "I'm in love. I'm very happy. And that is as far as I'm prepared to go… I don't want to say something now that might be thrown back later… My happiness is more important to me.

"Ultimately, people are saying, 'Give it six months.' Well, guess what? I'm not responding. Life is long and I am hopefully in this for the long run."

