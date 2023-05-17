Rachel Weisz confesses fears for Daniel Craig following retirement from James Bond films

Rachel Weisz may be proud of her husband, Daniel Craig, for his 15-year tenure as James Bond for five installments of the action franchise, but she is not afraid to admit that she is pleased his time as the savvy British spy is over.

The actor began his time as Bond when he took over Pierce Brosnan in time for 2006's Casino Royale. He later starred as Bond in Quantum of Solace (2008), Skyfall (2012), Spectre (2015,) and finally No Time to Die (2021). Besides him and Pierce, there have only been four other James Bonds, Sean Connery, George Lazenby, Roger Moore, and Timothy Dalton.

Rachel, who has been married to Daniel since 2011, has witnessed her husband film three of his five Bond films, and recently opened up about the relief she feels that his time as Bond is over.

Speaking on The News Agents podcast, the actress detailed the high-intensity and high-risk aspect of her husband's job as Bond, seeing as he, à la Tom Cruise, opted to do his own stunts when filming the action-packed movie.

"It was very dangerous," she recalled, revealing: "I mean, he got injured a lot because he did all his own stunts."

Now that he is officially done with the films, she said: "So, the danger quotient has definitely gone down…" adding: "It is a much less stressful time for him."

Nonetheless, she maintained: "I'm really proud of his time as Bond and I think he was really, really brilliant," though not before adding: "But yeah, it's much less stressful now, for sure."

Rachel, 53, and Daniel, 55, first met over a decade before they started dating, when they were part of the cast of Les Grandes Horizontales at the National Theatre Studio in 1994. They were co-stars once again on horror film Dream House, during which they quietly started dating, and then once more – seemingly for the last time – on Betrayal on Broadway, in 2013.

The twosome live between London and New York – both of them hail from England – and they share one daughter together, four-year-old Grace, who they welcomed in 2018, as well as children from previous relationships.

The Definitely, Maybe actress has a 16-year-old son, Henry, with her former fiancé, director Darren Aronofsky. They started dating in 2001 before getting engaged in 2005, though they never married and split in 2010. Meanwhile, Daniel has a 31-year-old daughter, Ella, from his previous marriage to actress Fiona Loudon, who he was with from 1992 until 1994.

The couple own a Cobble Hill, Brooklyn townhouse which they purchased for $6.75 million in 2018, as well as a home in Camden, London.

