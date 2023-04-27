Daniel Craig and Rachel Weisz's secret hamlet home that holds a special place in their hearts

The James Bond actor and his wife split their time between London and America

Daniel Craig and Rachel Weisz split their time between London and New York, but did you know as well as their Camden home and Brooklyn townhouse, the couple have a lesser-known pad in Marbletown, Ulster County?

Not much is known about this third home of theirs but The Hollywood Reporter states that Rachel paid $2.1 million for the house.

It could well hold a special place in the hearts of the couple as it is the same location as their secret wedding, which took place in 2011.

Their two children from separate relationships attended the lowkey nuptials, Rachel's son Henry who she shares with ex-fiancé Darren Aronofsky, and Daniel's daughter Ella from a previous relationship with Fiona Loudon.

© Getty The lovebirds split their time between London and New York

Daniel and his wife Rachel also have a beautiful North London home, but it doesn't come without its drama. The couple won a battle to keep a 65ft tree in their garden five years ago, despite neighbor backlash, and now their trees are under question once again.

As their property is located in a conservation area, they have had to consult the local council for permission to cut them back dramatically.

The family have a home in Camden Town in north London

The couple went on to have a child together, and it is believed they live with Rachel's teenage son as well as the four-year-old.

While the pair rarely comment on their private lives, Rachel opened up about the "chaos" in her morning routine while chatting to The Guardian. She admitted it was the usual "morning chaos" getting a teenager and toddler organized. It sounds like any other family home to us!

Rachel also gave an insight into her relationship with her stepdaughter, explaining that she helps out with the toddler, even taking her to school.

The stars are happy with their lives away from Hollywood, and they repel the idea of celebrity. "Celebrity – it really doesn’t mean anything to me. And it's no work at all to keep not showing up at events. It's no work at all, to keep a private life. Life can be demanding, life in a family can be complicated but I don’t even know what 'celebrity' means. I don't think of myself like that," Rachel told The Guardian.

