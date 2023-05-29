Hailey Bieber emerges from the sea in a tiny red string bikini – wow!

The Rhode skincare founder is living her best life on a yacht

Hailey Bieber is currently living it up on a yacht in Europe, sharing insights into her luxury vacation, from partying on board to swimming in the sea. She even wrote on Instagram, "All I know is, I’m about to have the best summer of my life."

In her latest carousel of photos, Hailey shared one particularly wow-worthy photo of herself emerging from the sea onto a bodyboard, wearing a tiny string bikini, which had fans getting hot under the collar.

"Queen of summer!" one commenter enthused, while another wrote: "Hailey Bieber Baldwin, living the best of life. I love you!" A third commented: "Most beautiful woman on earth."

© Instagram Hailey Bieber is living her best life on vacation

In another photo Hailey swivelled her hips to a dance track, giggling as she danced for the camera.

The model-turned-beauty mogul has been in Europe since mid-May when she jetted to London to launch her skincare brand Rhode in the UK capital.

Hailey's downtime is well deserved, after a dramatic year with feud rumours about Selena Gomez swirling and leaving her feeling unhappy.

The internet drama surrounding the two stars began after fans of Selena Gomez believed that she was being 'bullied' by Hailey and her close pal Kylie Jenner.

© Instagram Hailey Bieber is on a yacht vacation

Back in February, Selena - who previously dated Hailey’s now-husband Justin Bieber - shared a post joking about over-laminating her eyebrows, with Hailey and Kylie posting their own video shortly afterwards focusing on their eyebrows, leading fans to believe that they were mocking the singer.

Kylie quickly denied the rumours, writing: "This is reaching. No shade towards Selena ever and I didn’t see her eyebrow posts! U guys are making something out of nothing. this is silly." Selena responded, writing: "Agreed @kyliejenner. It’s all unnecessary. I’m a fan of Kylie!"

Hailey Bieber always looks fashionable

However, she also responded to fans who criticised "mean girls and nepo babies", writing: "I love you," seemingly in reference to the drama. She later confirmed that she planned to leave TikTok, saying: "I'm 30, I'm too old for this."

That said, social media platforms such as Instagram, TikTok and Twitter have since been rife with other accusations that Hailey might have bullied Selena online.

Things got so bad that Hailey reached out to Selena, leading Selena to reach out in a passionate statement asking her fans to leave Hailey Bieber alone after revealing she had been contacted by the model.

Sharing a statement to Instagram, the Only Murders in the Building star wrote: "Hailey Bieber reached out to me and let me know that she has been receiving death threats and such hateful negativity."

© Photo: Instagram Selena Gomez posted a statement on Instagram

She continued: "This isn’t what I stand for. No one should have to experience hate or bullying. I’ve always advocated for kindness and really want this all to stop." The Wolves singer added a heart emoji to the statement before sharing to her 403 million followers.

Here's hoping Selena's plea helped everyone move on, leaving Hailey free to enjoy her summer.

