Selena Gomez shocks fans with first photos alongside Hailey Bieber The two have been pitted against one another for years

Selena Gomez has officially broken the internet by posing alongside none other than Hailey Bieber, who is now married to Justin Bieber.

Selena and Justin dated on and off for several years, and briefly reunited before he got together with his now wife.

Fans have been obsessing over the relationship between the three since the now married couple became an item, and the model first opened up about where they stand on a recent tell-all episode of Call Her Daddy with Alex Cooper.

Though she stated that there was no ill will between her and her husband's ex despite the hate she often receives from her fans, she made how amicable they are crystal clear by posing for several photos with the singer during a recent outing.

The two were both in attendance at the 2nd Annual Academy Museum Gala, which had a star-studded guest list including George and Amal Clooney, Tilda Swinton, Julia Roberts, Mindy Kaling and more.

Pictures of the two together went instantly viral when photographer Tyrell Hampton shared them on his Instagram account, after which he garnered nearly half a million likes in less than two hours.

The epic reunion photo

The first photo he posted sees the two posing with their faces close to one another with chairs angled towards each other, and Selena is grabbing onto Hailey's thigh.

The photographer cheekily, and quite aptly, captioned the photo with: "Plot twist," and fans quickly took to the comments to express their own shocked takes, hailing the moment as "history."

Both women looked fabulous at the event

Actress Tommy Dorfman joked: "Love watching the reverse of global warming and everybody's skin clearing from this pic," as others commented: "This post will go down in history," and: "We are witnessing history everyone," as well as: "World peace has been found," plus another fan commented: "The world is healing."

Other photos see the two showing off their outfits as they stood up to take a picture, and even one of Selena tightly hugging Hailey as both smile.

