Selena Gomez supports Hailey Bieber in passionate plea - see statement Selena Gomez has reached out to her fans to support Hailey

Selena Gomez has spoken out in a passionate statement asking her fans to leave Hailey Bieber alone after revealing she had been contacted by the model.

Sharing a statement to Instagram, the Only Murders in the Building star wrote: "Hailey Bieber reached out to me and let me know that she has been receiving death threats and such hateful negativity."

She continued: "This isn’t what I stand for. No one should have to experience hate or bullying. I’ve always advocated for kindness and really want this all to stop." The Wolves singer added a heart emoji to the statement before sharing to her 403 million followers.

The Internet drama surrounding the two stars began after fans of Selena believed that she was being 'bullied' by Hailey and her close pal Kylie Jenner. Back in February, Selena - who previously dated Hailey’s now-husband Justin Bieber, shared a post joking about over-laminating her eyebrows, with Hailey and Kylie posting their own video shortly afterwards focusing on their eyebrows - leading fans to believe that they were mocking the singer.

Kylie quickly denied the rumours, writing: "This is reaching. No shade towards Selena ever and I didn’t see her eyebrow posts! U guys are making something out of nothing. this is silly." Selena responded, writing: "Agreed @kyliejenner. It’s all unnecessary. I’m a fan of Kylie!" However, she also responded to fans who criticised "mean girls and nepo babies", writing: "I love you," seemingly in reference to the drama. She later confirmed that she planned to leave TikTok, saying: "I'm 30, I'm too old for this."

However, social media platforms such as Instagram, TikTok and Twitter have since been rife with other occasions that Hailey might have bullied Selena online.

Fans were quick to comment on the statement, with one tweeting: "Dunno how we got back here after Selena Gomez and Hailey Bieber took those pictures together but everyone really just needs to stop. It's just weird and unnecessary from all sides. Selena shouldn't need to do this."

Another mentioned Hailey’s husband Justin Bieber, adding: "Selena Gomez really defended Hailey Bieber AGAIN before her own husband did now THAT’S embarrassing." A third person added: "This is why Selena Gomez will always have my heart. Even when people are being nasty to her, she treats them with kindness."

