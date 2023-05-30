Elizabeth Holmes, Theranos founder, begins 11-year prison sentence

Holmes was the subject of the Hulu miniseries The Dropout, numerous podcasts, and the book Bad Blood

Elizabeth Holmes, the disgraced founder of the blood-testing company Theranos, turned herself in to Texas prison officials on Tuesday to begin her sentence.

The 39-year-old will be serving out a 11 year and three-month long prison sentence, with photos of her at a Federal Prison Camp in Bryan, Texas emerged.

© Getty Images Elizabeth Holmes arrives at the Federal Prison Camp in Bryan, Texas

The former biotech entrepreneur was ordered to begin her sentence on May 30 after a court denied her latest request to remain free while appealing her fraud conviction for defrauding investors.

Following the downfall of her company that began with an expose by The Wall Street Journal in 2015, Holmes and her chief operating officer and president, Ramesh 'Sunny' Balwani, were charged with nine counts of wire fraud and three counts of conspiracy to commit wire fraud.

Following a year-long wait due to COVID-19 restrictions and her pregnancy, Holmes' trial began in August 2021, and she was eventually found guilty on three counts of wire fraud, and one conspiracy to commit wire fraud.

© Getty Images Elizabeth was sentenced to 11 years in prison following her fraud conviction

Theranos, a company that was once hailed as a world-changing frontrunner in medical technology due to their blood testing tech – which turned out not to work properly – went from a $10 billion valuation in 2013 to an exponential low the following year after the misdeeds of the company were exposed, with Holmes' personal wealth being valued at next to nothing. Theranos was dissolved in 2018.

