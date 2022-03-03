The Dropout: viewers are saying the same thing about Elizabeth Holmes series The Amanda Seyfried series how is finally available on Hulu and Disney+

The Dropout has finally landed on Disney+ and Hulu, and viewers are saying the same thing about the true-crime drama that looks at the rise and fall of Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes. Taking to social media to discuss the show, viewers were full of praise for the series, and Amanda Seyfried’s performance has lauded by fans and critics alike.

One person wrote: "I just watched the first three episodes and OH MY GOD, Amanda really does give the best performance of her career. At some point I found myself rooting for Elizabeth Holmes, feeling excited for her achievements until I remembered... Oh, right, it's all a lie!"

Another person added: "The pilot of #TheDropout brings us Holmes’ as her father loses his job at Enron months before her freshman year at Stanford. Seyfried nails her awkward body language and does a great job employing the progression of her change in vocal tone. 3 eps dropped. Worth checking out."

A third person tweeted: "Happy to report that, unlike some recent shows that also center on con artists, #TheDropout understands that Elizabeth Holmes’ story is what people are interested in, rightly focusing on her and her alone instead of any bitplayers, journalists and the like. I'm less than two minutes in and Amanda Seyfried is already killing it."

Amanda plays Elizabeth Holmes

So what is the show about? The official synopsis reads: "The story of Elizabeth Holmes and Theranos is an unbelievable tale of ambition and fame gone terribly wrong. How did the world’s youngest self-made female billionaire lose it all in the blink of an eye?"

