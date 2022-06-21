Amanda Seyfried reveals she is glad she never met Elizabeth Holmes The star seems to have mixed feelings

It seems like the hottest trend in television as of late is thrilling biopics, particularly depicting the lives of famous women, with The Dropout, Inventing Anna, Girl from Plainville, Candy, Impeachment, and WeCrashed being some of the most popular series of the moment.

Amanda Seyfried left quite an impression with her role as disgraced Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes, and as she continues to celebrate and promote the hit series, she opened up to Entertainment Weekly about the struggles of embodying somebody else.

The actress detailed not only how hard it was to get into the role but also leave it, and made the shocking revelation that she didn't meet the Silicon Valley con, and in a way she was glad it worked out that way.

She detailed the satisfaction she felt when it came to shedding light on a different perspective about the infamous story, but she also admitted: "It's so much trickier than I thought it was going to be."

In conversation with several other stars who have recently played famous or infamous women, such as Elle Fanning, Beanie Feldstein, and Anne Hathaway, she candidly asked them: "Was it hard for everybody just to, like, leave at the end?"

The mom-of-two revealed that it was in fact hard for her to depart from the role, because: "It just felt like this was, for me specifically, the most work I ever put into something."

The star looked chic as ever at The Dropout's latest For Your Consideration event

She then went on to confess that she never got the chance to meet Elizabeth, because she was in the middle of litigation, but she admitted that she wouldn't have been able to play the role the way she did had she met her.

Amanda explained: "I don't think I would've been able to play her with the kind of abandon that I was able to cultivate in my process of researching and stuff… I would've felt like I'd owed her more than I did, and I know that about me."

Naveen Andrews played Elizabeth's partner, Sunny Balwani

She even said she was relieved by the way it turned out, saying: "At the end of the day, I'm glad I didn't have the opportunity because it would've been a hard decision to make and I'm glad it was made for me."

Regardless of how difficult it might have been to accurately represent the 38-year-old, she still loved the experience, and even said: "I feel like I only want to play real people… It was so fun."

