Janette Manrara teases exciting news alongside Aljaz Skorjanec just months before baby's due date

The It Takes Two presenter is pregnant with her first child

Janette Manrara and Aljaz Skorjanec are currently enjoying the busiest time of their lives. They're preparing for the arrival of their first child together and finalising the decoration of their new home in Cheshire - and on a professional level, they're part of several exciting projects.

And as if that wasn't enough, the couple have one more project they're adding to their never-ending list. On Sunday, the dancing professionals teased their followers about the exciting new venture and fans were beside themselves with excitement.

WATCH: Janette Manrara cradles baby bump in sweet update

"Guess what's coming soon. @twistandshoutpodcast," Janette revealed on Instagram alongside an adorable photo of her and Aljaz in front of a podcast microphone.

The snap, taken inside their new home, showed the pair on their sofa, with two gorgeous black-and-white portrait photos hanging behind them on the wall.

© Instagram Janette and Aljaz are launching season 2 of their popular podcast Twist & Shout

For the special announcement, Janette looked lovely in a ruffled summer dress, whilst Aljaz looked his usual dapper self in a smart shirt and a fedora hat.

Fans and friends were quick to heap praise on the loved-up couple, with one writing: "Can't wait! Re-listened to the first series recently! Look forward to listening to the new episodes," whilst a second chimed in: "Loved the first series so over the moon for new episodes. Thank you."

A third commented: "Ahh this is so exciting," and a fourth sweetly added: "FINALLY!" followed by a red heart emoji.

© Instagram The couple wed in 2017

Janette and Aljaz first launched their podcast in June 2021. It has been described as a "feel-good podcast that will make your heart smile, make you laugh, and where you'll learn a lot more about this dancing, married couple."

Whilst in the official podcast description, it reads: "This podcast explores all of the trials and tribulations of married life with a couple who might seem very similar but couldn't be more different."

© Getty The smitten couple at the UK premiere of The Little Mermaid

In the first season, the loved-up couple spoke to a variety of famous guests including the likes of Julien Macdonald, Gorka Marquez, Kevin Clifton and Giovanni Pernice.

SEE: Janette Manrara displays blossoming baby bump in stunning new photo

STRICTLY : Strictly Come Dancing's future generation: 16 adorable photos of the pros with their children

Outside of work, Janette and Aljaz are preparing to welcome their first child together. They announced their joyous baby news exclusively with HELLO! magazine back in February. The duo – who explored the possibility of IVF treatment – described Janette's pregnancy as a "little miracle."

© Instagram Janette is due to welcome her first child

Opening up, Aljaz added: "I was beside myself. I feel like I've been thinking and dreaming about that moment for so long. We were preparing for IVF mentally and physically and then it was just a relief to finally have that positive test. I have so much respect for any parent that goes through IVF, not just for what it puts them through physically but mentally too."

Want to keep up to date with the latest stories? Sign up to our HELLO! Newsletters today.