Nicole Scherzinger sparks reaction with latest photo alongside beau Thom Evans

Nicole Scherzinger sparked a sweet fan reaction on Wednesday with a new romantic photo featuring her beau, Thom Evans.

Taking to Instagram, Nicole, 44, posted a radiant photograph of herself cosying up to former rugby player Thom during their Portuguese getaway – and judging by the smiles on their faces, the duo had an absolute blast.

In the picture, the smitten lovebirds beamed from ear to ear as they posed on the sandy beach illuminated by the setting sun. Nicole resembled a brazen beach babe in a stunning aubergine-hued maxi dress complete with a thigh-high split, a floaty skirt and cut-out sections.

She teamed her summer frock with a pair of tan mules and gleaming silver jewellery. Thom, 38, meanwhile, looked particularly dapper in a smart navy linen shirt and a pair of white shorts.

© Instagram Nicole looked fabulous in her purple dress

In her caption, the 'Buttons' hitmaker penned: "The last spring sunset… and she is glorious!" followed by a sunset emoji and the Portuguese flag.

Fans and friends were quick to comment, with many drawing attention to the couple's relationship status. "Hurry up and put a ring on it," noted one follower, whilst a second chimed in: "C'mon get married and make some cute babies. Time doesn't wait for anyone."

Beyond this, other followers were in awe of Nicole's sizzling date night outfit. One fan commented: "You look gorgeous Nicole," while a second gushed: "Love that dress," followed by a heart-eye emoji.

© Instagram The couple looked smitten

The TV judge and her Scottish boyfriend first confirmed their relationship in 2020 and have been going from strength to strength ever since. And despite their hectic work schedules, they make the most of their time together by exploring the world one country at a time.

Back in 2022, Nicole described their relationship as a "blessing." Speaking exclusively to HELLO! magazine, she explained: "It's going great, and I am super stoked because his best friends growing up are in town, they have come with their wives for their first Coachella and first Neon Carnival… Every day is a blessing."

© Getty The duo have been going from strength to strength

The couple frequently share relationship updates on social media. In honour of Valentine's Day this year, Thom paid tribute to his partner with a sentimental post.

© Getty The couple first met in 2019

Alongside a stunning photo of Nicole enjoying a glass of red wine, Thom penned: "A wonderful few days away my love :) You really are my everything @nicolescherzinger [red rose emoji and red heart emoji] #myvalentine."

© Instagram Nicole and Thom celebrated Valentine's Day

The post quickly racked up thousands of likes, with one follower writing: "Your love gives me hope, may God bless this relationship for eternity," while a second added: "Pure romance."

