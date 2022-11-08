Nicole Scherzinger's boyfriend shares shock and heartbreak with fans Thom Evans has taken to Instagram

Nicole Scherzinger's boyfriend has taken to Instagram to share his heartbreak and upset with fans.

Thom Evans – a former rugby player – reached out to ask his followers for help in a Story posted on his social media account.

Thom, 37, pleaded with the public to help locate Levi Simeon Davis, who appeared with Thom and Ben Foden on the Celebrity X Factor together in 2019 as the supergroup Try Star.

Sharing a photo of Levi’s missing poster, Thom wrote: "I'm very worried about the whereabouts of my friend @thelelife. If anyone knows anything, please contact the information below."

Thom urged the public to help find his friend

Levi – who is just 24 - was last seen on 29 October at The Old Irish Pub in Barcelona. His concerned mother Julie told The Sun: "Levi's family and I are very worried about him and desperate to know that he is OK.

"Levi please get in touch with us or if anyone knows anything please contact us. Nobody has heard from him since Oct 29th when he was last known to be in The Old Irish Pub in Barcelona."

Levi teamed up with Thom and Ben for the Celebrity X Factor

As well as X Factor, Levi previously appeared on Celebs Go Dating in 2020. That same year, he also came out as bisexual.

The sportstar told his Bath teammates about his sexuality in their group Whatsapp - and later praised them for their support.

Levi hasn't been seen since 29 October

Levi wrote in his message: "Hi guys. I just want to tell you something that's been eating away at me for four years now. I want to be open and honest with you boys, as friends and team-mates. I'm bisexual. It's something I have known since I was 18."

He ended the message by joking that, because of their appearance, "none of you lot are on my radar so it's OK".

