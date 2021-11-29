Thom Evans gets fans talking after sharing new baby photos - see what Nicole Scherzinger has to say! The former rugby star recently became an uncle

Thom Evans melted hearts when he shared new pictures of his niece with his fans on Sunday. The former rugby star's brother Max and his girlfriend Debora Casimiro welcomed their baby daughter, Diana-Sofia, back in August - making Thom one very doting uncle. "Uncle Thommy [heart emoji]," he simply wrote in the caption.

MORE: Nicole Scherzinger and Thom Evans share intimate kissing photo after marking 1st anniversary

The adorable snaps swiftly prompted a huge response – including one from Thom's girlfriend, Nicole Scherzinger. "Oh princess [heart face and kissing emojis]," the singer gushed.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Nicole Scherzinger slips into tiny string bikini on Caribbean getaway

Fans even suggested that Thom would make a great dad one day, with one saying: "See. This just proves how great of a father you'd be." Another stated: "Awwww this is so cute, I could tell that you'd be such a great father." A third post read: "You and Nicole would make great parents... Just saying."

READ: Thom Evans thanks Nicole Scherzinger for 'inspiring' him in heartfelt post

Exclusive: Nicole Scherzinger's fitness secrets revealed as age-defying star turns 42

Nicole, 43, and Thom, 36, made their relationship official in January 2020, and the lovebirds are clearly going from strength to strength. They originally met on X Factor: Celebrity in 2019 when Thom competed in a boy band and Nicole was on the judging panel.

When they rang in their one-year anniversary at the start of the year, Thom dedicated a short but very sweet post to Nicole which read: "In a year that's been filled with so much uncertainty, you have been my shining light." She immediately wrote back: "You are my rock. I thank God for you every day. I love you so much."

Thom shared these snaps of his niece

Over the past year or so, the stars have been vocal about their shared passion for fitness, and have been known to post videos of their workouts across social media.

MORE: Nicole Scherzinger looks sensational in must-see bikini snaps with boyfriend Thom Evans

In the past, they've completed at-home ab workouts, as well as performing dance routines on Tik Tok and Instagram. They even wind down together after working up a sweat, by taking part in meditation – talk about couple goals!

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.