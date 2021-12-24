Nicole Scherzinger commands attention in sizzling bikini as she frolics on the beach with Thom Evans They are couple goals!

Nicole Scherzinger looked stunning as ever as she hit the beach in a tiny bikini on yet another holiday with boyfriend Thom Evans.

MORE: Thom Evans gets fans talking after sharing new baby photos - and Nicole Scherzinger reacts

Taking to her Instagram page on Thursday, the 43-year-old shared a series of must-see posts showing off her flawless figure as she embraced the sunny weather in Dubai.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Nicole Scherzinger gets fans talking with latest bikini video

Sharing a video of both her and Thom jamming to some music, the singer remarked: "@te11 is always there for the vibe checks." She also added: "When you're absolutely into the vibes.. but he's vibing even more."

READ: Nicole Scherzinger brings back the heat in a neon bikini in beachside photos

MORE: Nicole Scherzinger and Thom Evans share intimate kissing photo after marking 1st anniversary

The brunette stunner showcased her statuesque figure in a sizzling animal-print bikini complete with a halter neck design and string detail. With her dark tresses left loose in sleek waves, Nicole radiated a gorgeous glow with burnt orange lipstick and well-defined eyes.

Fans went wild and were quick to comment, with one writing: "Oooh I love that you guys are matching!" Another said: "You are a beautiful, sexy, gorgeous goddess." A third post read: "Y'all always have the best vibes when you're together."

The couple are in Dubai

There's no denying that Nicole and rugby player Thom are a match made in heaven. The songstress previously opened up to Cosmopolitan about her health and fitness. She confessed that she hasn't always had a healthy relationship with her fitness routine, going so far as to wake up in the night to workout, all in an attempt to get smaller thighs.

Having made a breakthrough with her health in recent years, the star now prefers a balanced approach to exercise - which, in turn, has improved her relationship with her body. Motivation is key to Nicole's health and fitness.

Speaking to Women's Health, Nicole said: "Me and my girlfriends support each other for the gym. Because, you know, it's hard to be motivated sometimes, so when you go you push each other - we try to do different things."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.