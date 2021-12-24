Nicole Scherzinger commands attention in sizzling bikini as she frolics on the beach with Thom Evans

Sharnaz Shahid
Nicole Scherzinger shows off her statuesque figure in sizzling must-see bikini as she frolics on the beach with Thom Evans
Nicole Scherzinger looked stunning as ever as she hit the beach in a tiny bikini on yet another holiday with boyfriend Thom Evans.
MORE: Thom Evans gets fans talking after sharing new baby photos - and Nicole Scherzinger reacts
Taking to her Instagram page on Thursday, the 43-year-old shared a series of must-see posts showing off her flawless figure as she embraced the sunny weather in Dubai.
WATCH: Nicole Scherzinger gets fans talking with latest bikini video
Sharing a video of both her and Thom jamming to some music, the singer remarked: "@te11 is always there for the vibe checks." She also added: "When you're absolutely into the vibes.. but he's vibing even more."
READ: Nicole Scherzinger brings back the heat in a neon bikini in beachside photos
MORE: Nicole Scherzinger and Thom Evans share intimate kissing photo after marking 1st anniversary
The brunette stunner showcased her statuesque figure in a sizzling animal-print bikini complete with a halter neck design and string detail. With her dark tresses left loose in sleek waves, Nicole radiated a gorgeous glow with burnt orange lipstick and well-defined eyes.
Fans went wild and were quick to comment, with one writing: "Oooh I love that you guys are matching!" Another said: "You are a beautiful, sexy, gorgeous goddess." A third post read: "Y'all always have the best vibes when you're together."
The couple are in Dubai
There's no denying that Nicole and rugby player Thom are a match made in heaven. The songstress previously opened up to Cosmopolitan about her health and fitness. She confessed that she hasn't always had a healthy relationship with her fitness routine, going so far as to wake up in the night to workout, all in an attempt to get smaller thighs.
Having made a breakthrough with her health in recent years, the star now prefers a balanced approach to exercise - which, in turn, has improved her relationship with her body. Motivation is key to Nicole's health and fitness.
Speaking to Women's Health, Nicole said: "Me and my girlfriends support each other for the gym. Because, you know, it's hard to be motivated sometimes, so when you go you push each other - we try to do different things."
Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.