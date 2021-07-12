Nicole Scherzinger's vacation with her boyfriend heats up in sizzling seaside snaps The two have been enjoying a romantic European break

Nicole Scherzinger has really been making the best of a romantic European getaway, celebrating the sun, the sand, and the water with the best pictures.

The singer shared more pictures of her vacation with boyfriend Thom Evans on her Instagram from their beautiful seaside setting, showing off just how much swimwear they actually brought.

Nicole broke out another one of her gorgeous bikinis, this one from CAMILLA, a string two-piece in different shades of blue with patterned sides, wrapping herself up in a scarf and donning a hat and shades.

She posed with Thom, who himself wore an open shirt and shorts, as they were ready to soak in the beautiful blue waters behind them. "Happy beautiful and blessed Sunday everyone," she wrote in the caption, with a wave emoji.

The couple's steamy beach vacation has been a hit on social media

Like always, the star's fans were captivated by her pictures. "DO YOU EVER AGE?" one of her followers wrote, while another said, "Awwwww you both are so cute!!!" Many termed them quite the hot couple, with several lit emojis to drive home the message.

The pair is currently stationed in the island of Mykonos in Greece, the third stop in their trip, after visiting Portugal and Italy, where they celebrated Nicole's 43rd birthday.

The Pussycat Dolls singer wowed fans with her glamorous turn for Cartier

The singer was in Italy performing at a Cartier event, where she took a break from the swimwear to don a glamorous princess ball gown which had her fans taken aback and in awe.

Her week-long Lake Como engagement for Cartier was where she ultimately rang in her birthday and 4th of July with her boyfriend, complete with fireworks and a yacht party.

