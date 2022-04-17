Exclusive: Nicole Scherzinger reveals rare insight into romance with Thom Evans Nicole and Thom have been together three years

Nicole Scherzinger has called her romance with Thom Evans a "blessing," as they hit Coachella Festival together with his best friends from childhood.

The pair met while Thom was a contestant on The X Factor Celebrity in 2019 and Nicole was a judge, and three years on the two are still going strong.

"It's going great, and I am super stoked because his best friends growing up are in town, they have come with their wives for their first Coachella and first Neon Carnival," Nicole told HELLO! at the DIRECTV SPACE activation at Neon Carnival with Levi’s® and Tequila Don Julio on Saturday evening.

"Everyday is a blessing."

Nicole rocked a stunning sheer maxi dress with silver detailing, and a black bodysuit underneath paired with a wide brim black hat.

The 43-year-old joked that the important thing about her outfit was that it was "hella comfortable", and she was wearing "Goddess rock chic comfy vibes".

"I think Coachella is a beautiful place to bring out the extra in everyone, no matter what that is - Goddess, or Bobo, or rock chic," she added.

The couple have recently been spending time in Hawai'i, where Nicole was born, and while enjoying the incredible beaches and stunning sunsets, the star took to social media to share some jaw-dropping pictures with fans.

But they returned to the US for Coachella weekend where they also spent time at Casamigos' Tao Desert Nites on Friday.

It also was a welcome break as Nicole has been filming The Masked Singer US, where she has been rocking a series of glam looks including a glitzy red gown with a daring backless design and ruched thigh-split skirt.