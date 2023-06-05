Dua Lipa reveals shocking backstage behind the scenes secrets - and wow

The New Rules singer lifts the lid on her escapades

Behind the scenes with a renowned popstar, one might expect a whirlwind of wild escapades and unending excitement, but British sensation Dua Lipa reveals a surprisingly different picture. It turns out that this vibrant artist has a proclivity for literature, leading to the formation of an on-tour book club.

At 27 years of age, Dua, with her soulful voice and thrilling performances, has given an insider's glimpse into her life on tour from 2016 to 2019.

Speaking at the Hay Festival, she shared how her book club came to fruition. “Before when I was touring, I was travelling a lot. So, I just made a very conscious decision. Like if I wasn't sleeping, I was reading,” she confessed.

Dua explained how she and her crew—ranging from dancers to photographers—found solace and a sense of community in sharing books. With tours offering a repetitious daily routine, their book club allowed for new and exciting conversations, bringing a fresh perspective each day.

Taking her love for literature a step further, the New Rules singer recently launched a monthly book club on her platform, Service95. Alongside this, she has also embarked on a podcast journey with At Your Service, where she engages in insightful conversations with personalities such as Edward Enninful, Sir Elton John, and Amal Clooney.

During the Hay Festival, Dua engaged in a live recording with Scottish author Douglas Stuart, acclaimed for his works like Young Mungo and Booker Prize-winning Shuggie Bain.

Further showcasing her passion for literature, Dua collaborated with the Booker Prize for a reading session at HMP Downview, focusing on Stuart's novel.

When asked about her favourite books, Dua referred to Milan Kundera's 'The Unbearable Lightness of Being, claiming that it significantly influenced her understanding of a past relationship—rumored to be with model Isaac Crew.

“I think the book had just very interesting themes that helped me understand, you know books really help you to understand other people's emotions or what they're going through and different perspectives on the human experience,” she mused.

Kundera's novel, set in Prague during the late 1960s and early 1970s, delves into the complexities of the human experience during the Prague Spring revolution. It has also been adapted into a film starring Daniel Day-Lewis and Juliette Binoche.

Dua Lipa's presence at the Hay Festival marks a refreshing divergence from the traditional speakers, adding a vibrant pop culture flavor to the prestigious event. This year's lineup also included grime artist Stormzy, who discussed his publishing company, Merky Books' five-year journey.

