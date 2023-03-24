Dua Lipa dons tiny floral-print bikini for lush island vacation See all the pics from Dua’s amazing getaway!

Dua Lipa, the queen of travel and Instagram photo dumps, did not disappoint her fans as she shared a series of captivating snapshots from her recent Jamaican vacation.

The Levitating singer, who also has a newsletter and podcast about travel, showcased her exquisite vacation wardrobe while enjoying the picturesque island.

On Thursday, the 26-year-old posted a carousel of images that documented her adventures on the island, from beach days and authentic Jamaican cuisine to her stylish outfits.

Dua wowed fans with her incredible vacation shots

The first picture featured the singer in a white crochet dress with a slicked-back ponytail, elegantly resting her head on her arms atop an ocean-side rock.

In another image, Lipa donned a multicolored floral bikini while holding onto a tree branch on the beach.

WATCH: Dua Lipa named co-chair of 2023 Met Gala

Loading the player...

Further accentuating her fashion-forward style, Dua Lipa was captured sitting at a dinner table wearing a black belted bra top that leaned more towards a dominatrix look than a typical beach getaway outfit.

MORE: Dua Lipa serves '1980s Bond girl' at Saint Laurent's Paris Fashion Week show

Her Instagram post also included glimpses of her orange fishnet pants, a local grocery store with "Stress Free" written across its storefront, a video of her in the water, and a photo of delicious meats being grilled and prepared.

Dua's Instagram post also included glimpses of her orange fishnet pants

The relaxing Jamaican holiday comes after Dua Lipa's extensive Future Nostalgia World Tour, which took her from Miami to Barcelona.

She acknowledged her well-deserved time off in the caption, teasing fans with the promise of more details about her trip on her subscription-based website, Service 95.

MORE: Dua Lipa's naked dress is the sultriest Milan Fashion Week outfit ever

Dua stunned in her tiny floral bikini

Dua Lipa wrote, "All calm and stress-free! Spent a couple of weeks out at @goldeneye @islandoutpost and I wrote about some of my favorite spots in Jamaica for @Service95 issue #059 this week."

She also mentioned articles by Daisy Jones and Juno Kelly, which explore the fascination with sleep and the dangers of romanticizing mental illness on social media, respectively.

The singer's luxurious island vacation and her ever-fashionable wardrobe have left fans in awe, eagerly anticipating more of her exciting travel adventures and style inspirations. "Can we just appreciate how beautiful Dua Lipa is please?" admired one fan.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter and get the heads-up on the shows and films everyone’s talking about.