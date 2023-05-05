Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Nicola Peltz, Dua Lipa, Alexa Chung: The best celebrity Instagrams from the Met Gala after-parties
From Dua Lipa to Nicola Peltz: These A-listers kept their style momentum going way beyond the main event…

Dua Lipa drinking a martini and wearing layered gold and pearl Chanel necklaces and a monochrome crop top
Orin Carlin
Orin CarlinContent WriterLondon

We've just about recovered from the Met Gala madness from earlier this week. New York's iconic Metropolitan Museum of Art welcomed this year's stylish slew of A-listers for the annual ball and suffice to say, we were impressed. From Doja Cat's seriously extra feline transformation (Choupette would very much approve) to Rihanna's camellia-clad fashionably late entrance, the Karl Lagerfeld outfit tributes were out in full force at the Met.

 Marking the opening of the Costume Institute's 'Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty' exhibition, the gala paid homage to the extensive career of the legendary German-born designer. The dress code is always linked to the theme of the spring exhibition, hence the plethora of vintage Fendi, Chloé and, of course, Chanel designs that graced the red carpet.

But fashion's biggest night of the calendar didn't end there. Naturally the main event provided an opportunity for guests to don some seriously striking, often avant-garde, pieces – perfect for the high-octane atmosphere, but perhaps somewhat lacking on the practical front.

For many stars the celebrations extended well into the night, meaning an outfit change was in order. With music blaring, drinks flowing and celebrities showing off their after-party 'fits, suffice to say, the atmospheres looked electric.

From Nicola Peltz's Elton John-esque shades and Dua Lipa's decadent Chanel neck mess to Emily Ratajkowski's dazzling micro dress and Vanessa Hudgens' rhinestone eyeliner, we're still reeling from the glamour. 

Hello! Fashion shares the best celebrity Instagrams from the Met Gala after-parties:

Vanessa Hudgens

Vanessa Hudgens with rhinestone studded eyeliner © Instagram / @vanessahudgens

Lea Michele

Lea Michele in a sequin mini dress holding hands with Jonathan Groff© Instagram / @leamichele

 Miranda Kerr

Miranda Keer wearing a dazzling silver mini dress

 Nicola Peltz

Nicola Peltz wearing red feather-adorned sunglasses © Instagram / nicolaannepeltzbeckham

 Dua Lipa

Dua Lipa drinking a martini and wearing layered gold and pearl Chanel necklaces and a monochrome crop top © Instagram / @dualipa

 Emily Ratajkowsi

Emily Ratajkowski wearing a purple sequin micro dress © Instagram / @emrata

 Brooklyn Beckham 

Brooklyn Beckham sat on a sofa wearing an open suit © Instagram / @brooklynpeltzbeckham

Alexa Chung

Alexa Chung taking a selfie in a high-neck patchwork dress © Instagram / @alexachung

