From Dua Lipa to Nicola Peltz: These A-listers kept their style momentum going way beyond the main event…

We've just about recovered from the Met Gala madness from earlier this week. New York's iconic Metropolitan Museum of Art welcomed this year's stylish slew of A-listers for the annual ball and suffice to say, we were impressed. From Doja Cat's seriously extra feline transformation (Choupette would very much approve) to Rihanna's camellia-clad fashionably late entrance, the Karl Lagerfeld outfit tributes were out in full force at the Met.

Marking the opening of the Costume Institute's 'Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty' exhibition, the gala paid homage to the extensive career of the legendary German-born designer. The dress code is always linked to the theme of the spring exhibition, hence the plethora of vintage Fendi, Chloé and, of course, Chanel designs that graced the red carpet.

But fashion's biggest night of the calendar didn't end there. Naturally the main event provided an opportunity for guests to don some seriously striking, often avant-garde, pieces – perfect for the high-octane atmosphere, but perhaps somewhat lacking on the practical front.

For many stars the celebrations extended well into the night, meaning an outfit change was in order. With music blaring, drinks flowing and celebrities showing off their after-party 'fits, suffice to say, the atmospheres looked electric.

From Nicola Peltz's Elton John-esque shades and Dua Lipa's decadent Chanel neck mess to Emily Ratajkowski's dazzling micro dress and Vanessa Hudgens' rhinestone eyeliner, we're still reeling from the glamour.

Hello! Fashion shares the best celebrity Instagrams from the Met Gala after-parties:

Vanessa Hudgens

© Instagram / @vanessahudgens

Lea Michele

© Instagram / @leamichele

Miranda Kerr

Nicola Peltz

© Instagram / nicolaannepeltzbeckham

Dua Lipa

© Instagram / @dualipa

Emily Ratajkowsi

© Instagram / @emrata

Brooklyn Beckham

© Instagram / @brooklynpeltzbeckham

Alexa Chung

© Instagram / @alexachung

