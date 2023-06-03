Dua Lipa shows off unbelievable physique in lingerie-inspired mini dress

We only have two words for Gen-Z It-girl, Dua Lipa, and they are; lavender dream after her latest fashion display on Friday, which saw her posing in the ultimate mini dress for her collaboration with Versace.

The official Instagram account for the famed fashion house shared photos of the Levitating hitmaker, who smouldered for the camera in the lingerie-inspired piece. The gown featured diamante emblazoned straps that perfectly framed the sultry bra-like top officially making it the dress of dreams.

Alongside the photos of the pop star shooting a dazzling look to the camera, were the words: "Dua Lipa with the Greca Goddess Mini Bag for #VersaceLaVacanza." The lilac piece also featured a chunky buckle across her chest, adorned with the same purple diamantes.

Dua's look was acessorised with a slew of chunky earrings that were on full display due to the star's 80s-inspired high ponytail which saw her raven tresses swept off of her immaculately made-up face.

© Versace Lila Moss wore look 15 in the Dua Lipa x Donatella Versace show

Her flawless makeup look was comprised of warm bronzer, dark eye makeup and on-trend nude lipstick which made for the perfect combination, and immaculately complimented the pink-hued Versace mini-bag. Dua also slipped on a chunky bracelet and matching rings.

It's no surprise that the stylish shot sparked a slew of comments from friends and fans, who took to the comments section of the photo. "The dress [emojis] everything," one fan penned. A second added: "Dua you are GORGEOUS," alongside a flame and red love heart emoji. A third commented: "Supermodel".

© Instagram Dua Lipa made a case for satin pyjamas whilst in Canne

The star debuted her summer collection with the brand at Canne Film Festival last week and from what we have seen - it looks incredible. Dua gave fans a glimpse of the shoes from the collaboration. The gorgeous footwear was created in vibrant shades of pink and blue and adorned with butterflies - just gorgeous!

Other photos from her time in Canne saw Dua posing up a storm in a pair of slinky hot pink pajamas from her bedroom. The silky, Barbie-esque co-ord featured micro shorts and a sweetheart bralette.

© Getty Dua made her red carpet debut with new boyfriend Romain

Dua was the picture of bedhead chic and wore her cascading raven tresses down in natural waves. To the left of the star in the candid mirror snap, the pop star gave fans a glimpse of her nutritious breakfast which was comprised of a giant watermelon.

Canne was extra special for the pop star as she also made her red carpet debut with her new boyfriend, director Romain Gavras. The now-couple were first spotted together back in February when they left the BAFTAs after party at Chiltern Firehouse together, according to the DailyMail.

