All we know about Dua Lipa's current love life as she's spotted with new man The Levitating singer was seen leaving the Saint Laurent show in Paris with music video director Romain Gavras

Does Dua Lipa have a new man in her life? It sure seems like it after her latest appearance in Paris.

The star, 27, is in the City of Light for Paris Fashion Week, and sparked rumors of a new love in her life when she was leaving the preview for Saint Laurent's latest collection.

As she left the show, she was photographed exiting hand in hand, and all smiles, with Romain Gavras.

WATCH: Dua Lipa named co-chair of 2023 Met Gala

Loading the player...

MORE: Dua Lipa serves '1980s Bond girl' at Saint Laurent's Paris Fashion Week show

Romain, 41, is a French music video director, and is known for directing popular videos such as for Kanye West's No Church in the Wild, MIA's Bad Girls, and executive producing a video for Miley Cyrus' Nothing Breaks Like a Heart, which has Mark Ronson behind it.

The potential new item were seen sporting matching black ensembles, with the music video director donning a black suit layered over an aqua blue shirt, which he paired with a black beanie and white sports sneakers.

MORE: Dua Lipa's naked dress is the sultriest Milan Fashion Week outfit ever

Meanwhile Dua, wearing Saint Laurent of course, donned one of their latest signature looks, a black, figure-hugging pantsuit with a criss-cross, halter neckline which turned into a hood.

The star opted for an edgy look to attend the show

She paired the minimal yet fashion-forward look with patent leather pointy-toed pumps, and layered with a floor-length leather trench coat.

DISCOVER: T.J. Holmes can't contain himself as Amy Robach rocks tiny bikini in Mexico

DISCOVER: Gal Gadot barely covers up in glowing snapshot from bed

It's not the first time the two are spotted together, and ahead of PFW, last month they were seen leaving the same London party together.

Dua's last longterm relationship was with Anwar Hadid

Prior to Romain, Dua previously sparked dating rumors with former The Daily Show host Trevor Noah, after they were seen on an apparent date at a Jamaican restaurant, Miss Lily's, in lower Manhattan. However, shortly afterwards, she maintained on her podcast, At Your Service, that at the moment she was enjoying being single.

The Levitating singer was also until 2021 dating Anwar Hadid – they first got together in 2019 – who is Gigi and Bella Hadid's youngest brother.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.