Taylor Swift, Matty Healy split after brief romance: report

Before it was officially confirmed, it was over! Taylor Swift and Matty Healy have reportedly called it quits after a brief rumored romance.

Multiple outlets, including ET and TMZ, have reported that musicians have called time on their relationship, which quickly gained steam in April.

Sources told the publications that their conflicting schedules seemed to contribute to the end of their romance, with friends of Taylor, 33, stating they wanted the best for her.

© Getty Images Taylor and Matty first met in 2014

While Taylor and the outspoken lead singer of The 1975, 34, never officially confirmed their relationship, they were spotted several times together over the past few months, even during stops of Taylor's The Eras Tour.

The romance came immediately in the wake of Taylor's breakup with British actor Joe Alwyn, her boyfriend of six years.

The pair's split was reportedly "amicable" and "not dramatic," and sources told ET – who first reported the story – that the relationship had simply run its course.

© Getty Images The two were spotted several times out and about in New York

Meanwhile, Taylor crossed paths with Matty back in 2014, sparking the initial rumors of a potential romance with fans.

Despite multiple denials over the years, the whispers recently turned into headlines this spring as the pair were spotted together on multiple occasions.

Prior to her split from Joe, there had been speculation of an engagement which Taylor later addressed in her lyrics for "Lavender Haze."

In the song, she sings: "All they keep asking me (All they keep asking me)/ Is if I'm gonna be your bride/ The only kinda girl they see (Only kinda girl they see)/ Is a one-night or a wife."

She talked about the song, saying: "I happened upon the phrase 'lavender haze' when I was watching Mad Men, and I looked it up because I thought it sounded cool. And it turns out that it's a common phrase used in the '50s, where they would just describe being in love.

"If you were in the lavender haze, then that meant that you were in that all-encompassing love glow, and I thought that was really beautiful," she added.

"I guess theoretically when you're in the lavender haze you'll do anything to stay there and not let people bring you down off of that cloud." The Conversations with Friends star was also a songwriter on several of Taylor's tracks, particularly on Folklore and Evermore, going by the pseudonym "William Bowery."

© Getty Images Taylor and Joe split in April after a six-year long relationship

Reports suggested that the couple had faced and resolved numerous difficult periods, leading their friends to believe that a temporary separation might lead to a reunion. However, it ended up producing the opposite result.

During a tour stop in Foxborough, MA in May, Taylor shared some personal insights with her fans after her and Matty's relationship took steam once they were spotted together. "I've never been this fulfilled in my life, in all its facets, ever," she told the audience.

After performing "Question…?" as the night's surprise song, Taylor confessed the secrets to her happiness and the singer admitted she wasn't just talking about the tour.

© Getty Images The 1975 frontman had been seen as a controversial partner for Taylor

She thanked her fans for being a part of her happiness, expressing that the tour felt more like a celebration of a life that finally made sense to her.

