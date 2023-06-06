Strictly's Giovanni Pernice reunites with 'other half' for exciting announcement

Strictly Come Dancing star Giovanni Pernice reunited with a very special guest on Monday evening to make an exciting announcement.

Taking to Instagram, the Sicilian-born dancer posted a video of himself addressing his followers with a huge grin on his face. He commenced by saying: "Hello everyone… As you might know, I've been away for a long time. I'm back now in London and the first person I'm seeing is my other half, [who] is next to me right now."

WATCH: Giovanni Pernice reunites with Anton Du Beke for very special announcement

After introducing his fellow Strictly co-star, Anton Du Beke, Giovanni went on to say: "Oh gosh, I've missed you… And we've been working for some exciting news," before Anton chimed in: "Some very exciting news… We have been nominated for an NTA for our show Adventures in Sicily."

Giovanni finished by adding: "Now it's down to you - you have to vote. And when I say vote, you have to vote… The vote closes on 11 June, I think… But for now, there's a link. Ciao."

© Getty The Italian TV star shared some exciting news

Captioning his post, Giovanni penned: Vote for us… Please [smiley face emoji] @officialntas!!!!"

Fans and friends flocked to the comments section to share their thoughts, with one enthusiastic follower writing: "Voted, and I really hope you win, it was a brilliant show," while a second chimed in: "Let's vote vote vote team Gio and Anton after all their lovely adventures in Sicily," followed by a pair of red heart emojis.

A third remarked: "We need a second series," and a fourth added: "Huge congratulations on the nomination - of course [we're voting] for you."

© Instagram Giovanni and Anton shot to fame on Strictly

Giovanni made the announcement ahead of the National Television Awards which will return to our screens on 5 September. Their show Giovanni And Anton: Adventures In Sicily has been nominated for an award in the 'factual' category alongside the likes of Antiques Roadshow, Countryfile and The Repair Shop.

© Getty Gorka, Anton and Giovanni attending a Strictly launch in 2017

Their travel show is a three-part factual series that sees the duo jet off to Giovanni's native Sicily for a holiday of a lifetime. The BBC's official description reads: "Strictly's Anton du Beke and Giovanni Pernice head off on a sun-soaked adventure. Expect breathtaking sights, bromance and sublime Sicilian cuisine - and maybe even a tango or two."

Back in March, Giovanni's former Strictly partner Rose Ayling-Ellis joined the presenting duo in Sicily. Touching on Gio and Rose's close bond, Anton said: "[Rose] is so funny, she has a really dry sense of humour," he said. "It was lovely because when you're on Strictly Come Dancing, you do form a very unique relationship with your partner that is sort of enduring as well. Every time you see them, it's lovely. It's because it's unique."

Fans were delighted to see Rose make a special appearance, with one writing: "Oh how I've missed Rose and Giovanni love their friendship,” while another said: "Giovanni and Anton are amazing together and Rose makes it that extra bit special. We need more of this!!"

© Getty Giovanni and Rose at the British Academy Television Awards in 2022

A third post read: "Watched a little bit of episode 2 where Rose arrives. It's heart warming. They seem so close and Gio was so happy to see her,” and a fourth person stated: "Please @BBCOne, give Anton, Gio and Rose their own show! They are just brilliant together."

