Rose Ayling-Ellis supported by Strictly's Giovanni Pernice after sharing latest news

The former EastEnders actress will soon star in ITV's Code Of Silence

Rose Ayling-Ellis has landed an exciting new role - and her Strictly Come Dancing partner Giovanni Pernice was among the first to congratulate the star.

The 28-year-old, who made history by becoming the first deaf contestant to perform and win the ballroom competition, confirmed she will soon appear in new ITV drama, Code Of Silence.

She wrote on Instagram: "I CANNOT wait to bring this to life with @itv! However, I cannot say much about it because…. It is the Code Of Silence @mammothscreen."

Giovanni, 32, shared his support by posting a flame, heart-eyes and applause emoji. John Whaite added: "Exciting times [heart emoji]."

Another fan was full of praise, saying: "Just brilliant news, Rose. You needed a drama under your belt to broaden your portfolio and a different TV network. You've chosen with care. You're a smart young woman. I have no doubt you'll shine and ensure authenticity, and the right deaf adjustments are made. You are a trailblazer, and you'll shine."

One other follower remarked: "This is going to be incredible. Thank you @rose.a.e for all your hard work and determination." Another post read: "Great but use these words - silence, silent or quietness. They are very common to use on deaf stories by hearing writers. However brilliant for us to watch."

Of the role, Rose later said: "When I first read Catherine Moulton's script it was obvious that her first-hand experiences and understanding has enabled her to write a truly authentic character and I knew I had to be a part of this project. I am so delighted ITV are as excited as we are to bring this to life and I can't wait to get started."

© REX Giovanni and Rose are close friends after winning Strictly in 2021

The former EastEnders star will play a deaf catering worker, called Alison Woods, who works in both a police canteen and a local bar while caring for her deaf mother to make ends meet.

ITV's Head of Drama Polly Hill added: "In a world where there’s a lot of crime drama Code of Silence really stands out. It's a brilliantly original story and a great role for Rose Ayling-Ellis. Catherine Moulton has written a thrilling drama that audiences will be gripped and surprised by, but she also puts you in the shoes of Alison, a young Deaf woman.

© Suzan Moore - PA Images The star is a huge fan favourite

"I am incredibly proud to make this show with Rose, Catherine and Mammoth Screen. It’s a mainstream crime show, but one that can make a real difference to the audience’s understanding of the Deaf community."

